Wyoming businesses receive $707 million in aid funding, but program has run dry

The picture varies in communities across Wyoming. In Afton, the average beneficiary received less than $80,000 per loan, according to Bank of Star Valley President and CEO Rod Jensen, who also serves as president of the Wyoming Bankers Association. Even with the rush of businesses that have applied and received funding, others are still out there. Jensen said as of Wednesday, businesses were still coming in to apply for loans from the federal government.

How many are still needing funding, he said, is still not clear.

“There is no real survey of what has not yet been addressed,” he said. “We’ve been looking at how many loans have been approved, what dollar amount – it appears to be three-quarters of a billion dollars coming into Wyoming.”

“As far as what’s out there, we don’t really have a survey on that,” he added. “Anecdotally, it’s still continuing. I have people coming in here at a pretty strong rate. And they understand the money may be running out sooner or later, so there’s been a more frantic application behavior going on, at least in my market.”

Congress pursues additional spending