Wyoming candidates for US Senate, House face off in first debate

For the first time in Wyoming history Thursday night, two women shared a debate stage to make their cases for why they should be the first woman elected to represent the Equality State in the United States Senate.
Later, two more woman candidates — one a newcomer to politics and one who has made her career in them — with differing visions for the country’s future at a time when both Wyoming and the nation have never seemed more divided.
Representing the Democratic Party in the Senate debate was scientist Merav Ben-David, an immigrant and University of Wyoming professor who has staked her upstart, underdog bid on a single-payer health care system, a massive public spending plan to spur the economy and — at the heart of her platform — a pledge to combat the existential threat of climate change.
Representing the Republican Party was former U.S. Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis, the well-funded longtime figurehead of the state’s Republican politics who entered Thursday night’s debate with the endorsement not only of the man she hoped to replace, retiring Sen. Mike Enzi, but also most of the conservative political establishment in Washington, including the president.
Facing off for the first time, the divide between the pair was apparent from the opening statement. Where Lummis spoke optimistically of a country that was “right around the corner” from an economic rebound, Ben-David zeroed in on the bleak and present realities of the present: that dozens more Americans would be dead from the pandemic by the debate’s end and that one of the worst forest fires in state history was nowhere near contained.
"None of this would have happened if career opponents — like my opponent — recognized some universal truths," Ben-David said.
For the next hour, the fight was on. Where Lummis relied on a proven record of fiscal conservatism developed over decades in leadership to support her candidacy, Ben-David turned it against her, criticizing the lack of bills she had managed to pass over several years in the minority and misleadingly asserting a missed vote by Lummis led to Wyoming losing out on $700,000 in abandoned mine land funds in 2012. (The Democratic majority at the time inserted a provision into a late-night infrastructure bill to redirect those funds to highways, and the funds were later replaced by the Wyoming delegation Lummis served on in 2015.)
But Lummis — whose one successful bill in office was a point of criticism for Ben-David — defended her record by saying her role was more focused on dulling the influence of Democrats while, simultaneously, holding her fellow Republicans accountable to more conservative ideals: something she’d done as a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus that often found itself in conflict with party leadership during her time in office.
"In the minority, you have to fight to prevent bad things from happening, which I did often," she said.
Lummis also presented a much more refined vision for immigration reform than earlier in her campaign. Kicking off her effort with a pledge to help President Donald Trump in his efforts to build a wall along the Mexican border and an advertisement of a ranch hand putting up fence to a statement that “fences make good neighbors,” Lummis said she would support a proposal to replace the nation’s current lottery system with a merit-based system and to increase the ability for seasonal workers to get temporary visas for seasonal work. The provision is a key one for agriculturists around the country whose businesses often find themselves reliant on the labor of undocumented immigrants.
Facing down the very real threat of a Democratically controlled Senate next year, both also presented a differing vision for what voice Wyoming should have in that conversation. Where Ben-David decried systemic racism in American society, Lummis insisted it did not exist, stating racism was most prevalent in “pockets” and that disparities in the criminal justice system were unrelated to the justice system itself but the result of a handful of bad cops.
"To say that it's systemic is to deny the fundamental American principles that all Americans are created equally, and have an equal chance to pursue life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Lummis said.
Where Ben-David often evoked concerns about climate change’s effect on weather patterns, forest fires, and the destabilization of nations leading to a phenomenon of “climate refugees” worldwide, Lummis deflected a question about its impact on Wyoming's Mullen Fire toward the management of the forests themselves.
Where Ben-David criticized Lummis on partisan issues like stimulus spending and the Supreme Court, Lummis’ position mirrored those of most mainstream Republicans: that COVID-19 relief dollars should not go to shore up lost state revenues and that the grounds for Republican opposition to Barack Obama appointee Merrick Garland bore no relevance to President Donald Trump’s efforts to confirm the conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett prior to this year's election.
"Elections really do have consequences,” Lummis said. “It really does make a difference. I'm not saying we should all go along with one another all the time just because we're in power or not in power."
And where Ben-David made an economic case against fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas that have long served as Wyoming’s lifeblood in favor of renewable and nuclear energy sources, Lummis urged for their preservation, as well as increased investment in carbon capture technologies and other technologies to bolster the nation’s energy portfolio.
Ultimately, the difference between the two candidates came down to their closing statements. For Ben-David, November’s election offers voters a chance for change and to avoid what she described as “the same rut that will lead us off a cliff.”
"I will always put evidence above ideology,” Ben-David said. “I will always tell the truth, and I will always do right for the people of Wyoming."
For Lummis, the key word was “leadership.”
"The leadership skills I developed in the House will be deployed to your benefit in the U.S. Senate," she said.
Wyoming House Debate
Since ascending to her father’s old seat as the state’s sole voice in the House of Representatives four years ago, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has established herself as a combative and effective voice for conservatives amid a leftward lurch in Congress.
On Thursday night, she faced a new kind of challenge: a debate with Northern Arapaho tribal member Lynnette Grey Bull, who seeks to become the first Native American woman to represent Wyoming in Congress.
The clear front-runner in November’s election, Cheney — who leads in both name recognition and fundraising — hedged her sales pitch to voters on the early economic accomplishments of House Republicans and the Oval Office, presenting Wyoming voters with a toned-down version of the politician who has quickly ascended to a position of power in national politics.
With years of experience in the Beltway and four years in Congress, Cheney focused her ideas for the country on what she’s done, highlighting numerous attempts to reduce the nearly three-quarters of the budget that consists of mandatory spending as well as her hard-line approaches to countries like China and Russia. Meanwhile, Cheney avoided controversy on issues like the civil unrest spurred by the police violence toward people of color. She advocated for the rights of peaceful protesters while decrying the limited number of riots that have marred those protests in a number of cities around the country.
But Grey Bull — who hails from the Wind River Reservation — appealed to human experience throughout the debate, sharing not only her lived experience as an Indigenous woman but also the issues that her people have traditionally faced.
Though Cheney touted her support for tribal funding in federal coronavirus relief at the pandemic’s start and called for improved funding for Indian Health Services and other providers on the reservation, Grey Bull argued Indigenous issues are often “pushed aside” and that disparities in health care, policing and housing have never been properly addressed.
"We have always had to fight to get our voices heard," Grey Bull said.
The most heated segment of the evening’s debate came in a debate over federal lands and, in particular, the result of a court case regarding grizzly bear management that favored the tribes — a ruling Cheney said at the time was “destroying our Western way of life.”
Pressed on this by Grey Bull, Cheney said she was referring to what she saw as the federal government’s overreaching power to control land without referring to the needs of the people who live there. Cheney noted that it was important to utilize land for recreational or wilderness use, but its management needs to be undertaken with the realities of the economies that rely on them, be it for energy or agricultural use, and Congress shouldn't allow federal agencies to broadly interpret congressional intent.
"Too often, decisions from Washington do not understand or recognize the needs of people who work and live on the land," Cheney said.
Grey Bull said that being able to access public land was an integral part of the Western way of life as well.
"This is an asset for people in Wyoming,” she said. “We value that."
Other candidates
Also on the ballot this year in this year’s elections for the U.S. House of Representatives are Libertarian and perennial candidate Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party candidate Jeff Haggit.
Haggit, who was the lone third-party candidate to attend Thursday’s debate, disappeared often in the discussion, offering little direction in the way of policy. On a question about the role the federal government should take in honoring its agreements with tribal governments, he responded “I don’t know.” In response to a question about helping the economy recover from the pandemic, he suggested the country "open things back up again."
"When we get to the point where the virus is worse than the cure, you're going to have these problems," he said, an apparent reference to the president’s early wishes to avoid making the steps taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic “worse than the virus itself.”
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
