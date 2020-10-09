Wyoming candidates for US Senate, House face off in first debate

Pressed on this by Grey Bull, Cheney said she was referring to what she saw as the federal government’s overreaching power to control land without referring to the needs of the people who live there. Cheney noted that it was important to utilize land for recreational or wilderness use, but its management needs to be undertaken with the realities of the economies that rely on them, be it for energy or agricultural use, and Congress shouldn't allow federal agencies to broadly interpret congressional intent.

"Too often, decisions from Washington do not understand or recognize the needs of people who work and live on the land," Cheney said.

Grey Bull said that being able to access public land was an integral part of the Western way of life as well.

"This is an asset for people in Wyoming,” she said. “We value that."

Other candidates

Also on the ballot this year in this year’s elections for the U.S. House of Representatives are Libertarian and perennial candidate Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party candidate Jeff Haggit.