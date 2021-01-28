Wyoming Capitol crowd cheers on Gaetz, seeks replacement for Cheney

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Star Valley resident Terri Storm — who has never knocked on doors for a candidate before — said she was enraged by Cheney’s vote to impeach the president and that she would do whatever she needed to do to get her out, whoever Cheney's opponent may be.

“There’s going to be a lot of candidates," she said. "I don’t know who they’ll be, but I’m going to knock on every door in my neighborhood. We want a real Republican in there.”

Stanley Jasinski, who traveled to the rally from Newcastle, said that he had voted for Cheney in 2018 but did not in 2020 after writing numerous letters to her office about an issue and failing to receive a response. While he called Cheney a “rogue politician” who needed to be censured and replaced, he said he would wait for “someone else” to enter the race before supporting them.

“I’d like to wait and see, because I believe in vetting the candidates,” he said. “Because once they get to the swamp in D.C., they could change. That’s what happened with Sen. (John) Barrasso — he got caught up with Mitch McConnell, and he turned away from Trump, this state and this country.”