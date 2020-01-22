Wyoming close to finalizing hemp regulations

If not, he said, the state could potentially be missing out on tens of millions of dollars in revenue from this year’s crop alone, while ceding ground to other states who have been given a head start.

“We want to be sure we’re being positive on this, but we also need the local government to understand this is a necessity and a need,” Loeffler said. “There are a lot of people wanting to do this who can create a lot of jobs that want to come into our state that are sitting on their butts. If we’re missing out this year, they’re going to take their dollars somewhere else.”

Others who may have been looking into growing large amounts of hemp for products like CBD, Saratoga-based Wyoming Hemp Growers Association Director Matt Rankin said in a recent interview, may be close to missing their window.

“You would need the mother plants on-site right now, from a grower’s standpoint,” he said. “If they’re willing to wait, yeah, they’ll be fine. But anybody who wants to grow a big field of hemp they’ll hit with their combine … this is going to be a massive hit.”

“My product can’t achieve what I want in a bureaucratically narrow time frame,” he added.