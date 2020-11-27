Wyoming committee advances bill to cut requirement that paid public notices be run in local newspapers

“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Fraser said. “But if you’re trying to cut 20% of your budget, that 1% is a big deal.”

Others questioned whether instituting a requirement to publish meeting minutes on a government website — rather than in a physical newspaper — was actually necessary as more and more people begin to rely on the internet to get their news.

“I’m online now,” said Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, a former newspaper reporter who ultimately voted against the bill on concerns it would hurt his committee’s efforts to improve government transparency. “What would be the difference of going onto the A&I website to get the information I need? That’s the piece I’m struggling to defend. … If we’re going online for our newspapers, we should be able to go to another site to get the information I need, no?”

However, the secondary impacts the bill might have — removing a reliable and steady source of revenue for an already precarious industry — was hardly broached by legislators in conversations, nor by the state newspaper industry’s primary lobbying group.