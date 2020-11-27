Wyoming committee advances bill to cut requirement that paid public notices be run in local newspapers

Public notices are government-produced, paid content that is currently required by Wyoming law to be published in a local newspaper of record. The notices include government announcements of competitive bids, business formations and meeting notices, and are considered both a critical tool for government transparency as well as an increasingly significant source of revenue for smaller newsrooms.
The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — plus an aversion to tax increases by the Wyoming Legislature — could change that.
Earlier this month, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions advanced a bill that, if adopted by the full Legislature, could save local governments across Wyoming $400,000 in mandatory, annual expenditures to publish meeting minutes and employee salaries in their local newspapers of record, according to estimates provided at the meeting by Wyoming County Commissioners Association Executive Director Jerimiah Rieman.
Pitched as a cost-saving measure for local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft legislation — which was first introduced at the committee’s September meeting — would also remove hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual revenues from the state’s newspaper industry.
If passed, the legislation would join a trio of bills to pass in the 2020 legislative session eliminating a number of public notice requirements for various governmental entities in state statute.
While potentially devastating for smaller newspapers, which can rely on tens of thousands of dollars from legal notices, the bill was pitched to lawmakers as a means to save money without having a detrimental effect on transparency. Newspapers would still be able to publish meeting minutes and governmental salaries, Wyoming Association of Municipalities director David Fraser argued, and governments would still be required to provide those materials to newspaper publishers under the bill. There was also nothing to preclude governments from continuing to place paid meeting notices and other advertisements in newspapers if they chose to do so.
The Wyoming Press Association, however, stressed that the move would hurt the public’s ability to access information and remove an incentive to hold governments accountable to releasing that information.
But cash-strapped governments, Fraser said, simply need the option available to them, particularly with the ability to generate revenues without tax increases becoming an even greater challenge. Others, like Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, questioned the involvement of government in financially supporting private media companies, despite the insistence of voices like Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, that published notices improve public engagement.
“We are requiring (governments) to publish with a specific business entity — there is not even competitive bidding in this process,” Nethercott said. “How much of that is the state’s fault for an aging industry that is not pivoting to the needs of consumers?”
Under the draft legislation, local governmental entities would still be required to publish meeting minutes on a government website and make information like employee wages and other information accessible to the public. Lobbyists for Wyoming’s print media industry, however, argued that the financial imperative to publish meeting minutes and other legal notices was necessary to ensure transparency from governments, who would in essence be reporting on themselves under the bill, argued Darcie Hoffland, executive director of the Wyoming Press Association.
Lawmakers were not convinced by this, however. Nothing in the legislation would preclude media organizations from reporting on the government, publishing meeting minutes or disclosing employee wage information, several argued. Governments simply wouldn’t be legally obligated to pay to publish the notices anymore.
In her own remarks, Nethercott compared the Wyoming Press Association’s already existing repository for legal notices to other websites that, through Freedom of Information Act requests, have published similar information on their websites for profit. One such site, OpenTheBooks.org, won a successful challenge to Wyoming’s public records law to obtain salary information for every state employee several years ago.
Nethercott said creating statutory language to favor one industry over another would create a “dangerous” precedent.
“The danger that presents, even when (the press) is arguably the fourth arm of government … that was a pretty remarkable statement, and any other private entity making that request certainly would be a top of the fold headline,” she said.
However, it was ultimately the fiscal argument — not the transparency argument — that compelled lawmakers.
“It feels like we are supporting private industry, that this is a subsidy for the media,” Clem argued later in the meeting. “I do not think we need to give our local media a handout off of the taxpayers.”
While legal notices often constitute only a fraction of municipal government expenditures — a fraction of a percent in some cases — those publishing requirements can be more of a burden in smaller communities with tight budgets. While legal advertising expenses in Casper, for example, constitute roughly one-tenth of a percent of its annual budget, the city of Douglas has made reducing its legal advertising budget a focus this year amid the economic downturn there. The $5,100 per year spent on legal notices in the tiny community of Upton is equivalent to about 1% of its general fund budget, ultimately amounting to a de facto “regressive tax” on Wyoming’s smallest communities, Fraser argued.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Fraser said. “But if you’re trying to cut 20% of your budget, that 1% is a big deal.”
Others questioned whether instituting a requirement to publish meeting minutes on a government website — rather than in a physical newspaper — was actually necessary as more and more people begin to rely on the internet to get their news.
“I’m online now,” said Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, a former newspaper reporter who ultimately voted against the bill on concerns it would hurt his committee’s efforts to improve government transparency. “What would be the difference of going onto the A&I website to get the information I need? That’s the piece I’m struggling to defend. … If we’re going online for our newspapers, we should be able to go to another site to get the information I need, no?”
However, the secondary impacts the bill might have — removing a reliable and steady source of revenue for an already precarious industry — was hardly broached by legislators in conversations, nor by the state newspaper industry’s primary lobbying group.
The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on many local newspapers, and those impacts, researchers say, have been felt hardest in rural America. The consequences range from the intangible, such as a lessened sense of community, to the tangible, like an increased level of spending by local governments, as found in a 2018 research paper.
“While this bill removes the government’s requirement to publish meeting minutes, legal notices and government salaries in the paper — a transparency issue of its own — the loss of revenue from this public service advertising undercuts your local paper’s ability to employ the journalists who cover the state’s local governments and hold officials accountable,” Melissa Cassutt, President of the Wyoming chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, said in a statement. “Their work no government website could or should ever replace.”
“Newspapers are built on a civic commitment to keep their communities informed,” she continued. “Publishing the meeting minutes is one show of this commitment. Employing people to watchdog the work of your local government is another. Cutting one makes a cut to both.”
Though all members of the committee to speak on the bill acknowledged the economic realities facing communities around the state, some questioned whether the move could actually lead to a similar loss of transparency in their own hometowns, despite the publishing requirements that remained in the bill.
“I think about the Weston County Gazette — Upton’s own little paper — and I guarantee you that affects more than 1% of their budget,” Co-chair Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, said. “For me, when I think about this, it’s a tough deal. We’re mandating interaction between government and private industry. But at the same time, I need to lean toward transparency, even in small towns.”
Casper Sen. Charlie Scott, a Republican, agreed, adding that he understood that the bill he introduced in September could make it more difficult for newspapers to survive.
But times are hard, he noted, and that without an option to reduce spending, local governments might be forced to raise taxes because of a mandatory expense outlined by the Legislature.
“On the other hand, we’re spending more than our revenue justifies by quite a bit,” he said. “We’ll either have to cut expenses or raise taxes. This has to do with how much we’re willing to raise taxes if we don’t cut expenses. But anytime you do that, you’re cutting someone’s income. We’re going to have a series of these hard votes, so we’re going to have to get used to it.”
Editor’s note: Star-Tribune editor Josh Wolfson is a member of the Wyoming Press Association’s legislative committee. He was not involved in the reporting or editing of this story.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.