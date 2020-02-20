Wyoming committee advances crossover voting bill

CHEYENNE — After numerous failed attempts in the 2019 legislative session, the Wyoming House of Representatives will once again consider a crossover voting bill this session after a legislative committee voted to advance one by a 7-2 vote Thursday.
Slightly modified from similar legislation run last year, House Bill 209 — which just barely received the two-thirds vote needed for introduction last week — is a substantially toned-down version of party-switching bills carried by lawmakers last winter with heavy support from the Wyoming Republican Party.
A crossover voting bill was previously quashed at the committee stage in September but revived by Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, in time for this year's budget session.
Prompted by reports of widespread party switching — currently allowed on Election Day — in the 2018 gubernatorial election, the legislation sought to limit the parameters of when people could switch their parties, something conservatives described as an effort to promote the integrity of the primary election process.
This year's version of the bill, unlike past bills, would only ban party switching between the state's two major political parties and only within the two weeks leading up to a primary election, a move lawmakers believe could not only improve the integrity of the state's election but also lessen the paperwork burden on the state's volunteer election judges.
“I think the way this one is written is a very good accommodation of our voting public as well as the concerns of the major parties," said 307 Civics founder Gail Symons, who has opposed previous versions of crossover voting legislation.
Others, however, still object to limiting crossover voting, arguing that it discourages Wyomingites from voting for the candidate they like best, rather than simply voting along party lines.
Because the secretary of state's office has already solidified its election coding system ahead of the 2020 election, the changes — if passed by the full Legislature — would not take effect until at least July 2021 and would not be deployed until the 2022 election.
The bill will now move to the full House of Representatives.