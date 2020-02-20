Wyoming committee advances crossover voting bill

CHEYENNE — After numerous failed attempts in the 2019 legislative session, the Wyoming House of Representatives will once again consider a crossover voting bill this session after a legislative committee voted to advance one by a 7-2 vote Thursday.

Slightly modified from similar legislation run last year, House Bill 209 — which just barely received the two-thirds vote needed for introduction last week — is a substantially toned-down version of party-switching bills carried by lawmakers last winter with heavy support from the Wyoming Republican Party.

A crossover voting bill was previously quashed at the committee stage in September but revived by Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, in time for this year's budget session.

Prompted by reports of widespread party switching — currently allowed on Election Day — in the 2018 gubernatorial election, the legislation sought to limit the parameters of when people could switch their parties, something conservatives described as an effort to promote the integrity of the primary election process.

