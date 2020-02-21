Wyoming committee sides with railroad unions, advances train safety bill by 7-2 vote

CHEYENNE — After several hours of testimony Thursday night, the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs sided with railroad workers in an upcoming bargaining dispute with railroad management over minimum crew sizes on trains, voting 7-2 to send the bill to the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River — a railroad worker himself — House Bill 79 would enforce a mandatory crew size of two members on all class one trains running in Wyoming, a provision specifically targeted at rail giants like Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

The decision to advance the bill, despite the wide margin of support on paper, came with reluctance by some committee members, who saw their decision as wading into matters between private business and their workers. The issue of crew sizes is anticipated to be a major aspect of upcoming labor negotiations between the rail unions and management, who — in an age of increasing automation — believe it possible to reduce crew sizes to just one person in some cases, relying on a roving conductor in a vehicle to address any problems that might occur on the job.