Wyoming could finally get long-term funding for suicide prevention hotline

A legislative committee voted Wednesday to draft a bill that could provide long-term funding for suicide prevention efforts in Wyoming, a move that mental health advocates say is “encouraging” in the face of the state's suicide crisis.

The Joint Revenue Committee’s draft bill would create a trust fund to pay for the state’s 24/7 suicide hotline and other suicide prevention efforts. The fund would hold assets that the state would manage and distribute on behalf of those in charge of the hotline. The money that would be available to pay for the suicide prevention hotline would come out of the investment returns from those assets, and the state would pay for the initial pot of money from its general fund.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, estimated that the amount needed for the fund would be roughly $30 million in order for it to generate enough returns to pay for the suicide prevention services.

In 2020, there was a suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S., according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. And for the past three years, Wyoming has had the highest suicide rates in the country. Each suicide costs Wyoming about $1.3 million in medical costs and lifetime work loss, Summerville said.

Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy Delancey spoke to the latter, saying that suicide, in addition to being a health and mental health crisis, “has now become a business crisis.”

“Every day, I hear from my members (that) Wyoming being number one in the country for suicide rate makes it even harder to attract and retain a workforce,” she said.

Wyoming was the last state in the country to bring in a local suicide prevention call center, according to Summerville. In 2020, the state awarded a contract to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper to start the state’s first. Wyoming LifeLine in Greybull independently started another hotline soon after.

But even then, the two call centers combined only offered part-time coverage for Wyoming residents. Calls made to the centers after hours were directed to the national suicide prevention lifeline, meaning someone out of state usually answered.

Earlier this year, the Legislature appropriated $2.1 million in COVID relief funds plus $400,000 in general-fund money to get a statewide 24/7 suicide hotline going and pay for it over the next two years. The relief funds still haven't been distributed, and the call center in Casper has only gotten some of the $400,000.

Nevertheless, the call centers were able to get other funding while they waited for that money, and suicide lifeline services in Wyoming became available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in July. Later that month, a new 988 number for suicide prevention hotlines also rolled out nationally. The previous number, (800) 273-TALK (8255), still works too, and people can also text “WYO” to 307-741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Summerville said the centers are currently handling about 500 calls per month. She added that it’s not unusual to get several calls a week that require an active rescue.

Getting 24/7 lifeline services going was a big step. But now the challenge is finding a way to fund the hotlines over the long-haul, and that's what lawmakers and advocates are trying to tackle this interim session.

Summerville initially asked the committee to consider drafting a bill that would charge a fee on phone lines when people called the suicide prevention hotline. But some people didn't like that idea because phone systems can change, and they said it could put a burden on providers and the people paying for the service.

So instead of putting that in the bill, lawmakers decided to try for a trust fund instead, an alternative that Summerville told the Star-Tribune would "certainly provide a stable base of revenue" to keep the 24/7 hotline going.

The committee will look at the first draft of the bill at its next meeting in November.