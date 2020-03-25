Wyoming could receive $1.25 billion in direct aid under federal stimulus package

“There may need to be additional work later in terms of stimulating an economy,” Barrasso said. “This, to me, is a rescue and relief package for the economy.”

It seems the loss of income — rather than new expenses — are likely to be the problem for most. While Gordon said in a press conference last week that state agencies are currently operating within their existing budgets, local governments are likely to understand the hits to their own budgets sometime in the coming weeks, when they receive updated figures from the declines in sales tax many municipalities have seen in the weeks since social isolation policies began to take effect.

How those dips in revenue will affect different regions and their abilities to run their governments will vary widely, depending on how much revenue they take in and how much they have in reserves, Wyoming County Commissioners’ Association President Troy Thompson said.

“The counties with significant amounts in reserves, I think, are probably a little less concerned at this point,” he said in an interview this week. “But I think everyone is concerned. We’re worried about the health of our county employees and the health of people in our communities and, from a budget standpoint, we’re probably going to see immediate drops in sales tax income.”