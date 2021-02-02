Wyoming could take up revenge porn legislation

While the prevalence of such crimes in Wyoming is currently unknown, anecdotal evidence points to numerous examples of justice unrealized in a number of recent cases. The majority of those crimes are committed against women, most often young girls.

According to a 2016 survey of nearly 80 such cases by the Brookings Institution, more than 71% or all victims of “sextortion” or revenge porn were under the age of 18 and exclusively targeted by male perpetrators through social media. That same year, the U.S. Department of Justice released its own briefing describing the practice as “a major threat” facing American youth.

In the worst cases, the outcomes can be severe. A 2015 FBI analysis of 43 sextortion cases involving child victims found that at least two victims died by suicide and at least 10 more attempted suicide. And those are just the cases that come to light. A large share of victims never actually reveal the threat of a partner or a third party disclosing intimate images of them because of a sense of shame or embarrassment, leaving them unable to seek repercussions against the person who threatened them.