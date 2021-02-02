Wyoming could take up revenge porn legislation

A Rock Springs lawmaker has introduced legislation to allow prosecutors to pursue misdemeanor charges against individuals who share sexually explicit images without the subject’s consent, a practice commonly known as revenge porn.
Sponsored by Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, House Bill 85 would amount to Wyoming’s first efforts to outlaw nonconsensual pornography, joining a movement that has been growing in statehouses around the country since the first such law was passed in 2013.
Wyoming has been well behind that trend: As of 2019, Wyoming was one of just four states in the country without a law allowing for the prosecution of those responsible for disseminating intimate images without the subject’s consent.
“Currently, prosecutors, when faced with a revenge porn case, either cannot prosecute or they may attempt to shoehorn it into some other category, such as stalking, voyeurism or even blackmail,” said Stith, a defense lawyer. “That is undesirable because either a guilty person goes free or gets charged with a crime he did not commit. This bill is an attempt to fix that loophole in the law.”
It’s also not the first time the state has considered this type of legislation. The Wyoming Legislature actually killed a similar felony-level bill, HB-69, during the 2016 Budget Session without a floor hearing. House Bill 85, as currently drafted, is much less harsh, imposing a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail, though Stith said he expected amendments later on to increase that penalty.
While the prevalence of such crimes in Wyoming is currently unknown, anecdotal evidence points to numerous examples of justice unrealized in a number of recent cases. The majority of those crimes are committed against women, most often young girls.
According to a 2016 survey of nearly 80 such cases by the Brookings Institution, more than 71% or all victims of “sextortion” or revenge porn were under the age of 18 and exclusively targeted by male perpetrators through social media. That same year, the U.S. Department of Justice released its own briefing describing the practice as “a major threat” facing American youth.
In the worst cases, the outcomes can be severe. A 2015 FBI analysis of 43 sextortion cases involving child victims found that at least two victims died by suicide and at least 10 more attempted suicide. And those are just the cases that come to light. A large share of victims never actually reveal the threat of a partner or a third party disclosing intimate images of them because of a sense of shame or embarrassment, leaving them unable to seek repercussions against the person who threatened them.
“I have heard a number of adult survivors talk about the threat of ‘revenge porn‘ better known as nonconsensual pornography,” Tara Muir, state policy director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, wrote in an email. “The threat alone is enough to keep an intimate partner under control and performing to an abuser’s expectations. ‘If you leave me, I will post this’ or ‘this video will get delivered to all your friends and family if you tell anyone about that assault.’”
Though some have argued legal remedies like copyright law or stalking and harassment statutes already exist, some — including Stith — have begun to question whether those laws are sufficient.
“I represented a client last year who was charged with aggravated blackmail, which has a minimum five-year prison sentence, on facts that I thought more resembled revenge porn than blackmail,” Stith said. “I was able to get the charges essentially dismissed, resulting in no jail time for the client. While I regarded that as effective representation of my client, it might not look like justice to the victim or the public. This bill is an attempt to achieve more balance in the judicial system.”
While imperfect, it could be a start, particularly given the recent lack of action on a 2019 bill in Congress seeking to make the nonconsensual dissemination of intimate images a federal crime. The bill includes a carve-out, however, to not hold the third-party websites that host the images liable for their role in disseminating them — a common critique for similar pieces of legislation. It also has relatively weak penalties attached to it, particularly given several states consider the nonconsensual sharing of such images to be a felony-level offense.