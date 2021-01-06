Wyoming delegation condemns Capitol riot after being evacuated

She said Trump's video fell short of properly denouncing the chaos at the Capitol — something President-elect Biden called on Trump to do in a speech earlier Wednesday. Trump, in his video, did not explicitly condemn the violence but rather repeated unproven claims that the election was stolen and added that he believed the mob's anger was justified. Twitter flagged the video with the following message: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." Twitter later locked Trump's account. Facebook and YouTube both took down the video.

"The President of the United States' statement was completely inadequate with what he has done and what he has caused here is something that we have never seen in our history," Cheney told NBC News. "It's been 245 years and no president has ever failed to concede or leave office after the Electoral College has voted. I think what we are seeing today is a result of that, a result of convincing people that somehow, Congress was going to overturn the result of this election, a result of suggesting he wouldn't leave office. Those are very, very dangerous things."

"This will be a part of his legacy," she added. "This is a dangerous moment for this country."