Wyoming delegation condemns Capitol riot after being evacuated

All three members of Wyoming's delegation in Washington were evacuated from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the building to interrupt the certification of the election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
A staffer for Rep. Liz Cheney confirmed that she and her staff were safe and sheltering in place. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso were also evacuated and sheltered at an undisclosed location. The Senate office building — where their staffs work — was not breached.
A mob of thousands stormed the Capitol building after Trump gave a speech encouraging their efforts to keep him in office, with some Trump supporters reaching the evacuated Senate chambers. Some in the riot fought with police officers, and dozens were arrested. One woman was shot and killed the halls of the Capitol, and an improvised explosive device was found on the grounds of the Capitol as well as at the Republican National Committee, according to media reports.
Officials ultimately announced early Wednesday evening that they had "secured" the Capitol complex, nearly four hours after the violent occupation began. Congress resumed counting the Electoral College votes Wednesday night.
The Wyoming delegation was split ahead of Congress' attempted vote, with Lummis signing on to support the effort to overturn the election, Cheney vehemently speaking out against it and Barrasso saying he would also vote to uphold the Electoral College's choice. After the Trump supporters forcibly entered the Capitol, all three members condemned the siege — albeit to varying degrees.
'He lit the flame'
While Wyoming's two senators each spoke out on the day's events via Twitter, its lone member of the House of Representatives was a prominent critic of Trump and the rioters Wednesday.
In her second cable news interview of the day, Cheney told Fox News that "there's no question that the president formed the mob."
"The president incited the mob," she continued. "The president addressed the mob. He lit the flame."
We just had a violent mob assault the Capitol in an attempt to prevent those from carrying out our Constitutional duty. There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame. pic.twitter.com/nc9WLmtfuv— Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) January 7, 2021
Earlier in the day, Lummis denounced the takeover on Twitter. She did not mention the president.
"Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy," Lummis posted. "Today we are trying to use the democratic process to address grievances. This violence inhibits our ability to do that. Violent protests were unacceptable this summer and are unacceptable now."
Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy. Today we are trying to use the democratic process to address grievances. This violence inhibits our ability to do that. Violent protests were unacceptable this summer and are unacceptable now.— Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 6, 2021
Earlier, Lummis had shared a tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, denouncing attacks on law enforcement, adding: "The First Amendment only protects peaceful assembly. Stop the Violence."
The First Amendment only protects peaceful assembly. Stop the Violence. https://t.co/pCjxdn6RFq— Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 6, 2021
According to the New York Times, Lummis shared these thoughts with pool reporters as the senators were being evacuated: “I hope it’s not Trump supporters that are involved in the mayhem. In my previous experience with these Trump supporters, they have been peaceful demonstrators, happy people, very patriotic, pro-America, and I feel like other forces like Antifa were advocating violence. So if now that has changed, I will be heartbroken.”
The Star-Tribune reached out to Lummis to ask whether Wednesday's events changed her plans to vote against certifying the Electoral College's outcome. She did not respond by press time.
Later in the afternoon, after Trump shared a video emphasizing that the election was stolen and that he "loved" members of the mob but wanted them to go home, Barrasso tweeted: "This violence and destruction have no place in our republic. It must end now."
This violence and destruction have no place in our republic. It must end now.— Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 6, 2021
Trump: 'Get rid of' Cheney
Cheney, however, was the only delegation member to condemn both the mob's actions and the president himself. In an afternoon interview with NBC News, Cheney admonished the president for his refusal to concede the election and called on him to take a stronger stand against the mob that had interrupted a nearly 250-year tradition of a peaceful transfer of power between presidential administrations.
"What has happened today is unprecedented ... when you have violent mobs attacking the Senate and the president is saying he loves those people ... it is counter to the U.S. Constitution," said Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican.
She said Trump's video fell short of properly denouncing the chaos at the Capitol — something President-elect Biden called on Trump to do in a speech earlier Wednesday. Trump, in his video, did not explicitly condemn the violence but rather repeated unproven claims that the election was stolen and added that he believed the mob's anger was justified. Twitter flagged the video with the following message: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." Twitter later locked Trump's account. Facebook and YouTube both took down the video.
"The President of the United States' statement was completely inadequate with what he has done and what he has caused here is something that we have never seen in our history," Cheney told NBC News. "It's been 245 years and no president has ever failed to concede or leave office after the Electoral College has voted. I think what we are seeing today is a result of that, a result of convincing people that somehow, Congress was going to overturn the result of this election, a result of suggesting he wouldn't leave office. Those are very, very dangerous things."
"This will be a part of his legacy," she added. "This is a dangerous moment for this country."
It was not the first time Cheney had condemned the president's efforts to overturn the election without evidence, as she had warned Monday that the attempt "would set an exceptionally dangerous precedent."
“Like all of you, I am thankful for the work President Trump and his administration has accomplished on behalf of Wyoming and our entire nation, and I am not happy about the result of the presidential election," Cheney said in a statement. "This vote in Congress is not about President Trump. It’s about following the Constitution and recognizing that the authority here rests with the states and the people, not the federal government.”
Earlier Wednesday, Trump called out Cheney specifically during a speech to his supporters at a rally that preceded Congress' attempted vote to certify the Electoral College's results.
Trump called on his supporters to "get rid of the weak Congresspeople" who declined to endorse his unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election.
"The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them," Trump said, while encouraging primary challenges against Republicans who opposed him.
Wyoming was Trump's strongest state in the 2020 election, going for the former real estate tycoon with just over 70% of the popular vote. Though Cheney has been labeled as an occasional critic of the president on the election as well as foreign policy, her votes still aligned with Trump approximately 95% of the time over the last four years, according to an analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.
Meanwhile, Trump thanked Lummis at the rally, specifically naming her as one of the 13 "courageous" Republicans to back him.
Barrasso weighs in
The chaotic situation Wednesday centered around Congress' attempt to vote on whether to certify the Electoral College's selection of Biden. A group of Republican senators and representatives, led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, challenged the effort, citing unproven claims of mass voter fraud in the November election. Cruz repeated his claims before Wednesday's session was halted by the mob's entrance.
Cheney had been vocal in opposition to Cruz's effort, while Lummis was one of roughly a dozen Senators who supported it.
Barrasso had previously said he would respect the result of the Electoral College but waited until Wednesday to comment on the push to challenge it.
In a statement before the vote, Barrasso said that while he was disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 election and shared in his party's concerns about a number of irregularities in the elections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, he would ultimately stand with the states in upholding the result of the vote.
“My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the people of Wyoming," Barrasso said in statement. "Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty. It is also consistent with the Constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president."
“In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution. We must maintain that commitment as we protect and defend our Constitutional freedoms,” he added.
With his statement, Barrasso — who crafted himself into a loyalist to Trump throughout the last four years — broke with Lummis, who had committed to refusing to certify the result of the vote until a federally led investigation into states closely won by Biden was conducted.
Lummis had previously said she would respect the result of the Electoral College, only to change her position in the last week. She was elected in November to fill the seat left by retiring Sen. Mike Enzi, who is no longer in Washington.
Enzi's predecessor, longtime Sen. Alan Simpson, told Wyoming Public Media that the seizure was "an assault on democracy."
"I am saddened by what is going on with the chaos in Washington," said Simpson, a Republican. "It's very, very sad to me. ... It really pits our two senators, as they begin their time together, it pits them both against each other, which is very sad too."