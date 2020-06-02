Wyoming delegation condemns violent protests, remains mum on use of excessive force against protesters

Wyoming’s delegation in Washington condemned a number of violent incidents seen in protests across the United States this week.
Like many of their Republican colleagues, however, none decried the role of law enforcement or President Donald Trump in their statements, as images of police violence against protesters have gone viral and the commander in chief faces heightened scrutiny over the use of chemicals and rubber bullets to disperse nonviolent protesters in front of the White House on Monday night.
In public statements this week, Wyoming’s delegation in the nation’s capital acknowledged many of the realities fueling the demonstrations across the country, offering reflections on structural racism and the worst impulses of rioters in major cities around the country.
“We must protect our Constitutional right to peacefully protest and work toward a better future, but we must not let efforts for justice be hijacked by those who would resort to looting and violent riots,” Sen. Mike Enzi said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “If we are to strive for a more just nation, one that ends a history of abuse against our fellow Americans, then we must be ready to listen and learn from each other. Throughout my career, I have been guided by three principles: doing what is right; doing our best; and treating others as they wish to be treated. I hope we can use these principles to help heal our communities.”
The comments mirrored the conventional wisdom of public polling released Tuesday, which indicated a majority of Americans — 57 percent — believe the underlying conditions leading up to the protests were justified, with a similar number acknowledging the fact that law enforcement is more likely to use excessive force against a person of color than a white person.
However, condemnations of excessive force toward protesters — including to make way for the president of the United States — were nowhere to be found in the statements.
Though all three members of Wyoming’s delegation decried the deaths of black men and women like George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia — calling for thorough investigations and for justice to be served — they focused their comments on condemning the violence of the protests themselves, veering from specific statements condemning the use of force by police or the president’s own handling of the crisis.
Contacted for comment, spokespeople for Sen. John Barrasso — who addressed the riots in a speech on the Senate floor — referred the Star-Tribune to his speech as well as a Monday appearance with Fox News’ Stuart Varney, where he decried the vandalism of landmarks like the Lincoln and World War II memorials in Washington.
Rep. Liz Cheney, who has kept a low profile in recent days, has used her social media platforms to boost statements by public officials like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Attorney General William Barr, both of whom called for peace from the protesters and accountability for the police officers responsible for those deaths, and in a statement to the Star-Tribune Cheney called for continued respect for those who assemble peacefully.
“However, riots are not constitutionally-protected protests,” she said in her statement. “Those who are exploiting the protests, attacking our law enforcement officials, burning our cities, and assaulting innocent civilians must be arrested, prosecuted and face the full power of American justice. Across the country, we have seen law enforcement officers and protestors praying and working together to defend and unite our communities. These scenes reflect the truth of who we are. Freedom and justice for all must prevail.”
NBC News Congressional correspondent Kasie Hunt questioned Enzi in person Tuesday about the president’s photo opportunity, in which Trump held a bible while standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal church. Enzi declined to respond at length, reportedly telling her, “Sorry, I’m late for lunch.”
Spokespeople for the senator later clarified the lunch was a policy meeting where lunch was served and referred a reporter back to comments about the right to peacefully protest.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.