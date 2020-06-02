Wyoming delegation condemns violent protests, remains mum on use of excessive force against protesters

Like many of their Republican colleagues, however, none decried the role of law enforcement or President Donald Trump in their statements, as images of police violence against protesters have gone viral and the commander in chief faces heightened scrutiny over the use of chemicals and rubber bullets to disperse nonviolent protesters in front of the White House on Monday night.

“We must protect our Constitutional right to peacefully protest and work toward a better future, but we must not let efforts for justice be hijacked by those who would resort to looting and violent riots,” Sen. Mike Enzi said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “If we are to strive for a more just nation, one that ends a history of abuse against our fellow Americans, then we must be ready to listen and learn from each other. Throughout my career, I have been guided by three principles: doing what is right; doing our best; and treating others as they wish to be treated. I hope we can use these principles to help heal our communities.”