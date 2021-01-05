Wyoming delegation remains divided as Electoral College vote approaches

“This is not about winning and losing. This is about being on the right side of history,” the letter read. “This is about assuring the 70% of Wyoming voters who voted for President Trump see that you are in their corner. This is about taking the action the majority of our Wyoming Republican constituents have demanded. If the efforts are unsuccessful, Joe Biden will have to enter the White House with a well-earned stain of illegitimacy, which will hamper his efforts to advance the Democrat’s socialist agenda.”

So far, there has been no substantial evidence to support the claims outlined in that letter. All but one of the states highlighted by the Wyoming GOP — Nevada, which Biden won by nearly 36,000 votes — require an audit of their election results following the election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. So far, none of the audits conducted have discovered fraud or accounting errors serious enough to overturn the result, while judges have tossed out dozens of court challenges by the Trump campaign for a lack of evidence.

Those facts have not dissuaded some loyalists to the president, however, all of whom represent states Trump won handily.

