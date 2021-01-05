Wyoming delegation remains divided as Electoral College vote approaches

Wyoming’s delegation in Washington, D.C., remains divided on whether to challenge Wednesday’s certification of former Vice President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Meanwhile, a growing conservative coalition in Cheyenne has pushed for them to challenge the vote in favor of President Donald Trump, citing so far unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Over the weekend, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to all three members of Wyoming’s delegation urging them to object to the Electoral College votes in “all states where irregularities and fraud have been documented,” including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
While the final vote was chaotic in numerous states due to delays in counting absentee ballots and other miscues, election officials as well as Trump’s own Department of Justice have found no evidence of fraud large enough to overturn the result of the election.
The letter, co-signed by 30 former and current Wyoming Republican lawmakers, calls for Wyoming’s delegation to stand “with the overwhelming majority of concerns expressed by Wyoming voters” and overturn the election in favor of the outgoing president, who lost the Electoral College by 74 votes and the popular vote by roughly 7 million.
Trump won Wyoming handily, with roughly 70% of the vote — the highest margin in the country.
“This is not about winning and losing. This is about being on the right side of history,” the letter read. “This is about assuring the 70% of Wyoming voters who voted for President Trump see that you are in their corner. This is about taking the action the majority of our Wyoming Republican constituents have demanded. If the efforts are unsuccessful, Joe Biden will have to enter the White House with a well-earned stain of illegitimacy, which will hamper his efforts to advance the Democrat’s socialist agenda.”
So far, there has been no substantial evidence to support the claims outlined in that letter. All but one of the states highlighted by the Wyoming GOP — Nevada, which Biden won by nearly 36,000 votes — require an audit of their election results following the election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. So far, none of the audits conducted have discovered fraud or accounting errors serious enough to overturn the result, while judges have tossed out dozens of court challenges by the Trump campaign for a lack of evidence.
Those facts have not dissuaded some loyalists to the president, however, all of whom represent states Trump won handily.
After initially expressing confidence in the Electoral College’s decision several weeks ago, Sen. Cynthia Lummis — the first House Freedom Caucus member elected to the United States Senate — appears to have come to their side. On Saturday, she joined a group of nearly a dozen of her conservative colleagues in refusing to certify the result for Biden, defying even Senate Majority Floor Leader Mitch McConnell.
While challenges to the Electoral College result are nothing new — small groups of Democrats have put forth limited challenges to Republican victors over the past two decades, gaining little momentum — Wednesday’s challenge is particularly unusual, dividing Republican members of Congress between recognizing the legitimacy of the nation’s elections or standing with a president who has, so far, failed to present any concrete evidence in more than 50 separate court cases of the fraud he believes took place.
On Sunday, the Washington Post released an hourlong recording of a call the president had with Georgia’s secretary of state in which Trump cited numerous false claims about voter fraud in the heavily scrutinized state, which Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes.
“We have at least 2 or 3 — anywhere from 250 to 300,000 ballots were dropped mysteriously into the rolls,” the president claimed. “Much of that had to do with Fulton County, which hasn’t been checked. We think that if you check the signatures — a real check of the signatures going back in Fulton County — you’ll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of forged signatures of people who have been forged. And we are quite sure that’s going to happen.”
A Dec. 29 audit by the Georgia secretary of state’s office found that no signatures had been forged in Fulton County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney — who was among the first members of her caucus to call on the president to provide evidence for those claims or concede the election — has described the efforts of Lummis and her Senate colleagues as setting an “exceptionally dangerous precedent,” arguing that a vote to overrule the result of the election would deal a significant blow to the sovereignty of states to conduct their own elections. She also suggested such a move could potentially set a precedent that could be used against Wyoming under a future Congress.
“Objecting to these electoral slates would unavoidably assert that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts,” Cheney said in a statement Monday morning. “That would set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the President and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.”
Wyoming senior Sen. John Barrasso has so far been silent on whether he would vote to overturn the vote of the Electoral College amid pressure from conservatives within his own state. He has, however, previously said he respected the result of the Electoral College’s vote.
One petition — started by Jackson Hole activist Rebecca Bextel — counted more than 4,000 signatures urging Barrasso to vote against certification, Bextel claimed in an interview with conservative news site Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Barrasso’s office said he would release a statement at some point Wednesday, the day of the vote.