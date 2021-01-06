Wyoming delegation sheltering in place as chaos erupts in D.C.

Members of Wyoming's delegation in Washington, D.C., were evacuated from the Capitol on Wednesday as a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the building to interrupt the certification of the election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
A staffer for Congresswoman Liz Cheney confirmed that she and her staff are currently safe and sheltering in place. Both Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have also been evacuated from the Senate and are currently sheltering at an undisclosed location.
"Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy," Lummis tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Today we are trying to use the democratic process to address grievances. This violence inhibits our ability to do that. Violent protests were unacceptable this summer and are unacceptable now."
Video and photographs show a mob breaching the Capitol building. Some protesters reached the Senate chambers. There were reports of injuries.
The Senate office building — where their staffs work — has not been breached.
The Star-Tribune has contacted each of their staffs and will update this story accordingly. Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne — who was in attendance at the D.C. protests, per the state party's Facebook page — has also been contacted.
The chaotic situation happened as a group of Republican senators and representatives challenged President-elect Biden's victory. Cheney and Barrasso both opposed the effort. Lummis was one of roughly a dozen Senators who supported it.
In a statement before the vote Wednesday, Barrasso said that while he was disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 election and shared in his party's concerns about a number of irregularities in the elections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, he would ultimately stand with the states in upholding the result of the vote.
“My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the people of Wyoming," Barrasso said in statement. "Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty. It is also consistent with the Constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president."
“In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution. We must maintain that commitment as we protect and defend our Constitutional freedoms,” he added.
Barrasso had previously said he would respect the result of the Electoral College in a statement recognizing Biden as the president-elect.
With his statement, Barrasso — who crafted himself into a loyalist to Trump throughout the last four years — breaks with Lummis, who joined a group of roughly a dozen conservative members of the Senate who committed to refusing to certify the result of the vote until a federally led investigation into states closely won by Biden was conducted. Lummis had previously said she would respect the result of the Electoral College, only to change her position in recent weeks.
Cheney, who has publicly split with Trump in the past, recently condemned the president's efforts to overturn the election without evidence. Wednesday, Trump said in a speech: "The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them."
In Cheyenne, a protest objecting to the election results was paused for a prayer as news from D.C. reached protesters outside the Wyoming Capitol.
“We want peaceful protests... we pray that everyone is safe,” one protester said, according to a tweet from Wyoming Tribune-Eagle photographer Michael Cummo.
The Wyoming State Capitol has been locked down by the Wyoming Highway Patrol out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson said. An earlier protest has since dispersed. There were no problems at the protest, which was small and peaceful.
