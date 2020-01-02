Wyoming delegation signs on to brief looking to overturn Roe v. Wade

All three members of Wyoming’s delegation in Washington have signed on to an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case protecting the right to have an abortion without excessive restriction from the government.

Filed with the Supreme Court on Thursday, the brief — which included 39 Republican senators and 168 representatives, only two of whom are Democrats — argues that the ruling’s criteria for what qualifies as an “undue burden” on abortion access are unworkable, focusing on several cases in lower courts where the judicial branch has backed away from the broad provisions of Roe v. Wade.

“These incessant retrenchments show that Roe has been substantially undermined by subsequent authority, a principal factor the Court considers when deciding whether to overrule precedent,” the brief argues. “Casey (a 1990s case in which the Roe v. Wade ruling was upheld) clearly did not settle the abortion issue, and it is time for the Court to take it up again.”