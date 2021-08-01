Wyoming Democratic Party unionizes

Unions function to protect workers' rights, but the Wyoming Democrats staff say they're happy with their current working conditions, and they've been thinking of unionizing for a while now.

"We're unionizing because we think it's the right thing to do, not because we have any complaints with our employment," said Nina Hebert, the communications director for the state party. "We're all happy with our pay and our benefits, but that could change with another chair. The nature of politics is turnover."

While Hanlon and Hebert say they're happy with the existing policies on typically hot-button employment issues like paid time off, they're not written down anywhere, just understood among the staff and the managers. Unionizing and approving a contract would put the pre-existing policies in writing.

The union members are still in the process of drafting a contract, but party members believe that they are unlikely to engage in a back and forth bargaining, as they do not plan to put in any clauses in the contract that they do not already live by, Hebert explained. How it will ultimately play out remains to be seen.

Because political work often forces turnover of staff, the four state party members said they want to ensure that the workers who come after them are protected.

"We always have an eye towards the people who come behind us," Hebert said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.