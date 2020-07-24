Wyoming Democratic US Senate candidates get their shot at the debate stage

For Casner and Wilde, it was the opportunity to bring a new type of leadership and change to a state they’ve lived in for decades.

Fearing the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation of the climate crisis, Ben-David said it was an opportunity to elect a scientist at one of the most critical times in world history. Wendt pitched himself as the perfect moderate, able to go to Washington and break the gridlock between an increasingly partisan Congress because of his loyalty to ideas rather than either party or their platforms.

"If you want to move the needle on these core issues that are unmovable, send a Wyoming Democrat," he said.

That said, several of the candidates presented ambitious ideas well outside of the zeitgeist of mainstream Wyoming politics. Ben-David and Ludwig both weighed in on their support of a “Green New Deal” for America as an opportunity to not only spur economic development and create a post-fossil fuel economy in the places affected most by those changes but to also cut emissions and address the existential threat posed to the planet by human-caused climate change.