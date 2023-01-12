Wyoming Democrats Executive Director stepping down after five years with party

Wyoming Democratic Party Executive Director Sarah Hunt is stepping down from the role on Friday after five years with the party, a Thursday statement from the party said.

“The strength of the Wyoming Democratic Party is its people,” Hunt said in the statement. “Wyoming Dems are some of the most amazing, strong people in the country. They will constantly inspire you and will fight tirelessly for what is right.”

Hunt, who was a field director with the party before becoming executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Thursday. Before coming to the Wyoming Democratic Party, Hunt worked in refugee resettlement and domestic violence advocacy, according to her biography on the Wyoming Democratic Party website.

Wyoming Democratic Party spokesperson Joe Barbuto told the Star-Tribune on Thursday that the party is in the process of interviewing potential candidates to fill Hunt’s role and expects to make a hire, or at least an offer, by the end of January.

He said that Hunt, a native Wyomingite, had discussed leaving her post to pursue other professional opportunities before the midterm elections.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have her as executive director,” Barbuto said.

Hunt is leaving her post just as the legislative session finishes its first week of work. Democrats’ priorities for the session include expanding affordable housing, ensuring access to public lands and expanding opportunities for early education, the party’s statement said.

The midterm elections ousted two formerly Democratic seats in the Legislature, with Republican lawmakers replacing them. Former Reps. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton, and Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, lost their seats. One freshman Democrat, Kenneth Chestek, D-Laramie, joined the 67th Legislature.