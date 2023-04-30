Democrats held 26 seats in the Wyoming Legislature in 2008, the year now-Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto was a freshman lawmaker.

But over the years, as hard-line factions of the Republican Party like the Tea Party sympathizers in the 2010s and now the Wyoming Freedom Caucus swelled in power, Wyoming Democrats have been slowly squeezed out of representation.

Last year, Democrats lost two more seats in the Legislature, reducing their numbers to just seven of the 93 seats in the statehouse. None of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials are Democrats, which has been the case for more than a decade. Neither are any of Wyoming’s congressional delegates. What’s more, the number of voters registered with the Democratic Party in Wyoming has dwindled, with a little over 10% of registered voters identifying as Democrats, according to the latest data from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. A new law that bans crossover voting threatens to potentially carve into the party’s registered voters even more, as some Democrats will likely opt to register as Republicans to participate in high-profile races.

But even amid this uphill battle for Democrats, Barbuto, who was reelected chairman of the party in 2021, has kept his eyes on some of the gains the Democratic Party has made this year. The Weston County Democratic Party was recently resurrected, and Democrats are also trying to revive the party in Niobrara and Sublette counties. Hot Spring County Democrats and Republicans are making efforts to have more conversations and attend each other’s events. Some county parties increased the number of precinct seats they were able to fill during last year’s elections. Following the conclusion of the party’s county leadership elections this month, the state party is looking ahead to the 2024 elections and beyond.

“I’m really excited with this crop of county chairs and other officers that were elected around the state,” Barbuto said. “They’re excited, they’re motivated and they’re already doing great things.”

On the statewide level, the party has begun putting together a strategic plan to get more Democrats elected in Wyoming. (Barbuto said he expects the plan to be finalized sometime in June.)

The first priority in that plan is incumbent protection. Two Democratic incumbents — Reps. Andi LeBeau and Chad Banks — lost to Republicans in the last election cycle. That left seven Democrats — five in the House and two in the Senate — remaining in the statehouse. Beyond protecting incumbents, the party will look at last year’s races and identify which seats could potentially be flipped. Districts in Laramie, Fremont and Sweetwater counties will likely be focuses in that effort.

Barbuto said the Wyoming Democratic Party will also look at what Democrats in other states like Arizona, Georgia, Colorado and New Mexico are doing to see if those strategies could be imported.

Democrats in these states, he said, emphasize “early and often” on-the-ground organizing — talking to their communities about progressive policies and ideas, pinpointing challenges in communities so candidates know what issues need to be addressed in their campaigns and helping people register to vote. “That interaction at that grassroots level with communities is incredibly important,” Barbuto said.

Many county parties, Barbuto said, aimed in the last election cycle to fill more of their precinct committee seats — the positions that form the foundation of party politics — in part so people in those seats can be community organizers where they live. The Fremont County Democratic Party managed to increase its number of filled precinct seats from less than 10 to more than 30 in the last election cycle, he said. Mandy Weaver, chairman of the Washakie County Democratic Party, said her county also focused on recruiting more people to fill those seats. Weaver said she hopes more involvement will mean the county party can undertake more community service projects.

“We are focused on paying attention to issues that matter in our county and making sure folks are informed about things that are happening, and we also just love to get more people civically engaged and paying attention to politics and registering.”

Along with community organizing, messaging — as well as data collection to understand where messaging might have the greatest impact — is an important building block of the party, Barbuto said.

“I think in a lot of rural places around the nation, we’re seeing this phenomenon where suddenly, Democrats became synonymous with anti-rural or anti-small town or small state, which is not necessarily true,” Barbuto said.

Democrats, he added, haven’t done a good enough job of communicating how they think progressive policies benefit rural communities. He attributes that to Democrats putting too much of their messaging weight on “facts and figures,” whereas he described Republicans as being “really smart about being passionate in their messaging.”

“That’s a lesson we have maybe learned the hard way, and we have a lot of work yet to do to win back rural places.”

But never mind convincing the electorate to vote for Democrats and the principles they stand for; It’s hard to get Democrats — or people from any party, for that matter — to run for elected offices in the first place.

“Even for me when I first got in, I had no clue anything about this. I just thought they were elite people,” Meghan Jensen, chairman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party, said of people who run for elected offices. “Really, we work amongst each other. It’s not some elite type of group, really, it’s everybody who lives and works here. So we want to break those barriers of it being scary.”

In Jensen’s county, not many people readily volunteer to run for elected positions under the Democratic Party banner. The county party must often go out and encourage people to take the leap. “It’s basically just going out in the community and talking to folks. More times, especially for women in particular, they probably have to be asked three times before they even consider it,” she said.

In Sweetwater County, Jensen hopes to make it easier for Democratic candidates to learn the nuts and bolts of running for office, like how to file for candidacy and run an effective campaign. She also wants to lean on mentorship to help candidates get up and running.

“I do know that there are folks out there talking about they can be an effective candidate for a statewide office, realizing the uphill battle they’re facing,” Barbuto said. He mentioned some Republicans’ tendency to blame Democrats for “what’s wrong or what’s bad” without offering solutions.

“But that rhetoric only goes so far,” he continued. “If someone’s not out there pushing back against this as a candidate, if someone’s not out there willing to be a voice for issues and people who otherwise go unheard, then we just let this kind of behavior, this kind of rhetoric and this kind of ineffective representation go unchecked. And that’s just not acceptable.”

