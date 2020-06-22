Wyoming Democrats tell candidate to drop out, calling his comments anti-Semitic, misogynistic

Beyond a time slot at the party’s convention several weeks ago, DeBrine did not coordinate his candidacy with the state party prior to his announcement and, according to the state party spokeswoman Nina Hebert, had only reached out to staff for assistance last week before the offer was pulled days later.

In a series of messages with the Star-Tribune, DeBrine pushed back on assertions he was anti-Semitic or misogynist because he had supported female candidates in the past and has a Jewish relative. In later messages, he said he had pointed out “serious problems” with the viability of his opponents in a head-to-head race against the Republican nominee; issues he said the GOP would expose to crush its opponents.

“I know Wyomingites who are conservatives,” he wrote in a Facebook message to the Star-Tribune. “They were happy with Enzi for 21 years. So I never would dream as an ordinary WY citizen of God. That (sic) I could win the GE (general election) versus such a well entrenched GOP incumbent.”