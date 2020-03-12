Wyoming Dems cancel in-person portion of caucus because of COVID-19; mail-in ballots still accepted

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Democratic Party has canceled all county conventions and the in-person portion of its upcoming caucus over increasing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

The events to assign Wyoming's 13 pledged delegates, which were scheduled to take place April 4, will now be handled exclusively through the mail, though voters can still drop their ballots off in person at one of the party's dozens of collection spots around the state. However, that situation could change based on later developments with the outbreak.

"We'll keep watching what other people are doing, watching what public health is doing and what they're recommending," the party's communications director, Nina Hebert, said in a phone call Thursday. "But for now, people can drop off their ballots on (March 28) and the (April 4) and have them postmarked by (March 20)."

The change is not anticipated to interfere with any of the traditional functions of the caucus itself, Hebert said. However, county delegates to the state convention — which under most county bylaws, need to be selected in person — could be elected by other means, pending approval by the Democratic National Committee.

