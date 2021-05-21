Wyoming eliminates one of two remaining COVID-19 public health orders, plans to phase out second

The percentage of Wyoming's population that has been vaccinated has lagged behind other states. A recent report said that Wyoming has the third-highest proportion of "COVID Skeptics" in the country — a label the survey said represents the group of people least likely to be swayed to receive a vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no question we would like to see a much higher coverage percentage,” Harrist said. “But adults, including college students, across our state have had ample opportunity to choose vaccination by this point. The change to the order affecting schools and colleges will reflect recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The state recently made the Pfizer vaccine available for 12- to 15-year-olds. It is the only vaccine that has been approved for people under 18 in the United States.

Harrist said that most of the state's new COVID-19 cases — which have remained relatively low throughout the spring — are affecting people who have yet to be fully vaccinated.