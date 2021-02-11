Wyoming extends mask order, will loosen restrictions on restaurants, gatherings

Officials have also warned residents to remain vigilant as a variant researchers say is 50-70% more contagious spreads through the U.S.

That variant, called B.1.1.7 (colloquially referred to as the “UK Variant,” where it was first identified) is already in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health announced Jan. 16 a virus patient in Teton County had contracted the new variant.

“It is not unusual for variants to emerge with viruses and that’s been happening during this pandemic with COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement at the time. “However, this strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants and that is a serious concern.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates this variant will be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom has said the department is concerned about that variant.

“Our main concern remains that because it’s more transmissible more people will get ill and we will have a large hospital surge,” she wrote in an email last month.