Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gordon received the positive test Thursday, the governor's office announced that afternoon.

Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for the virus Nov. 25, and the two have been isolating together since Nov. 20, the news release said.

Jennie Gordon is "only experiencing minor symptoms," the announcement said, while Mark Gordon "has recovered and is nearly symptom free."

The governor has continued to work remotely since his positive test. His symptoms were initially described as minor as well, and Monday an aide said the governor was still experiencing mild symptoms.

Gordon's office was not sure where he contracted the virus. He had previously quarantined after being exposed to the virus at an event on the Wind River Reservation attended by the White House's coronavirus response coordinator. Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, also attended that meeting.