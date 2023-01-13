Wyoming Freedom Caucus attempt to amend House rule falters in first step

CHEYENNE — The hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus’ attempt to put stricter safeguards on the House majority floor leader’s power faltered Wednesday evening, though that doesn’t mean another attempt can’t be mounted later on in the session.

The caucus posted a statement on its Facebook page on Jan. 4 concerning proposed updates to the House of Representative rules that it said would “serve to concentrate power in the Speaker of the House, deviating from years of legislative tradition.” The rules are reviewed and updated every two years when the new Legislature convenes. For now, the session is operating under the 66th Legislature’s rules. The new Legislature has to adopt its own rules by the end of the day on Monday.

It’s an unusual complaint that brings up a lot of technical details about how the legislative process works that few have really considered before, and another demonstration of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus’ push to exert its influence within the Legislature.

Lawmakers aligned with the caucus have focused in particular on a rule that says the House majority floor leader’s general file list, which sets the order in which bills will be discussed each day, can be changed with a simple majority vote. The order of the general file list is important because bills automatically die if they don’t reach certain cutoff dates. So if someone doesn’t like a bill, it’s in their interest to put it last on the list for discussion, and vice versa. (The deadline for bills to be heard in the House’s Committee of the Whole is Feb. 3.)

To be clear, it’s the Wyoming Legislative Service Office’s interpretation, based on the current House rules, that the House majority floor leader’s general file list can be changed around with a simple majority vote. So, the “changes” that the Wyoming Freedom Caucus is concerned about aren’t really changes. A two-thirds vote to change the order of bills is only needed on the same day that the majority floor leader sets the general file, because that would require a certain House rule to be suspended.

But attempts to usurp the power of legislative leadership happen so infrequently that this particular rule was unclear to many lawmakers, as some of them expressed in the House rules and procedures meeting Wednesday evening. Some argued lawmakers might be more aggressive in trying to take advantage of the simple majority requirement now that “the word’s out,” as some lawmakers put it, though others said they didn’t feel it was going to be a big problem.

The caucus is particularly concerned that the simple majority vote requirement could put the power of Hulett Republican Rep. Chip Neiman, the recently elected House majority floor leader, in peril.

Neiman, who’s in his second term in the Legislature, was one of several lawmakers aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus who vied for legislative leadership posts in the November Republican Caucus. But he was the only one who was successful in that effort, clinching the nomination in a 29-28 vote.

“All I want, as majority floor leader, is what the previous majority floor leader had,” Neiman said during the meeting Wednesday evening.

“There’s been a revelation that has come from this discussion, and potentially I did too good of a job trying to figure out exactly what’s right and what’s available, and we’ve opened a can of worms, potentially.”

Lawmakers in the House rules and procedures meeting voted down Wednesday evening proposed amendments to House rules 6-2 and 7-4 that would have respectively raised the threshold to change the order of bills on the majority floor leader’s general file list, or to refer bills to a standing committee that the speaker of the House hasn’t yet referred, to a two-thirds vote.

Though many were amenable to the idea of raising the threshold, some were concerned that the amendment was divided between the two rules, which could potentially result in one rule being approved with the amendment, and one not. This would be an issue if the two-thirds vote applied to the House majority floor leader and not the speaker, because that would result in the majority floor leader having greater authority to prevent a bill from being considered by the full House than the speaker.

But lawmakers moved along another amendment that would basically just codify and make clear the Legislative Service Office’s understanding of the current process to move a bill on the general file. The way it functions now, to reiterate, is that the order of bills set on the House majority floor leader’s general file list can be changed with a simple majority, requiring a two-thirds vote only if rules have to be suspended.

Just because lawmakers chose to move along that particular amendment on Wednesday doesn’t mean it can’t be tweaked again as it goes through the Legislature. If the Wyoming Freedom Caucus wants to keep pushing for that two-thirds vote requirement, it still has time to do so.