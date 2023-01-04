Wyoming Freedom Caucus looks to push Legislature farther to the right

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus announced its official launch Wednesday, signaling the group's intention to take a more aggressive approach to promoting hard-line conservative legislation as lawmakers prepare to convene for the upcoming general session.

The caucus, formerly known as the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus, has its origins in the far-right U.S. House Freedom Caucus that emerged in 2015.

Initially a sort of "social club"-like gathering of like-minded lawmakers, as the caucus' current chairman Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, described it, the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus became more formally organized in 2020. (Bear joined the caucus that year.)

Its now partnered with the State Freedom Caucus Network, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that aims to establish state freedom caucuses across the country. The network will provide the Wyoming Freedom Caucus with resources like funding and training, as well as access to attorneys and political strategists. A handful of other state freedom caucuses, including neighboring Idaho, Montana and South Dakota, have also partnered with the network.

"I expect us to move from being a social club, if you will, to more of a military unit that's ready to fight and stand in the gap for the people of Wyoming," Bear said at a Wednesday rally hosted by State Freedom Caucus Network President Andrew Roth.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is now listed on the State Freedom Caucus Network's website, along with the names and photos of some caucus members. Bear said that isn't a complete list of everyone in the caucus right now -- members can volunteer to have their names listed, but aren't required to do so, he said.

Beside Bear and caucus vice chair Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, members who are listed on the website include Reps. Chris Knapp, Scott Heiner, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, Pepper Ottman and John Winter. Other lawmakers, such as Reps. Mark Jennings and Clarence Styvar, have also previously identified themselves as members of the caucus.

"The Wyoming Freedom Caucus exists as a reflection of the God fearing, self sufficient, liberty loving people all across our State," Bear said in the statement announcing the caucus' official launch. "The members of our caucus each have proven track records in the battle for limited government, religious liberty, protecting the unborn, and the defense of our Constitutionally protected rights."

Attorney Jessica Rubino will be the Wyoming State Director for the State Freedom Caucus Network. Bear said Rubino will help the Wyoming Freedom Caucus draft and review bills to make sure they stay within constitutional parameters.

The State Freedom Caucus Network will pay for Rubino's position. None of the lawmakers who are members of the caucus will be able to directly access funds from the state network, according to Bear. The caucus will have to work through Rubino to use that resource.

Rubino, who graduated from the University of Wyoming's law school in 2021, is registered with the Secretary of State's Office as a lobbyist for the state network. She's the spouse of Joe Rubino, the nephew of Wyoming's Rep. Harriet Hageman who was tapped to be Secretary of State Chuck Gray's chief policy officer and general counsel.

A lot of the priorities that the Wyoming Freedom Caucus listed in its statement on Wednesday unsurprisingly reflect those of Freedom Caucuses across the country. Some of its goals include increasing restrictions on abortion services, expanding school choice and bolstering parental rights in education, removing books with what the caucus described as "pornographic material" from school libraries, reigning in property taxes, safeguarding election integrity and blocking the "growth of government disguised as free health care from D.C."

From a more general perspective, the caucus aims to turn the tide of a Republican-dominated Legislature that Bear described at the Wednesday rally as "very purple to blue" -- a description that points to the disgruntlement among caucus members over the voting records of fellow GOP lawmakers that they've deemed not conservative enough.

That split in the Republican Party has been showcased pretty dramatically elsewhere too, from the GOP State Central Committee's votes to no longer recognize Wyoming's former Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican and to censure Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to campaign speech accusing certain lawmakers of being "RINOs" (Republicans in Name Only) and the launch of the mysterious website WyoRINO, which rates lawmakers on how "conservative" their voting record is.

"Numerically, Republicans have a supermajority in Wyoming, but if you examine legislative output, it doesn't look that way at all," Bear said in the statement. "The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is going to remind the majority of Wyoming Legislators of the platform they campaigned on. Our caucus is the conscience of the Republican Party."

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus has steadily gained sympathetic lawmakers since its amorphous beginnings following the 2016 presidential election.

In 2017, the caucus had about six members. Then it bumped up to 17 members. This year, Bear said that sympathizers of the caucus -- if not members -- have increased by roughly 10 lawmakers.

Bear has emphasized, however, that membership in the caucus can fluctuate depending on what issues the caucus is grappling with, though he expects numbers to be more concrete now that the caucus has officially launched.

"I believe that you will see people really commit to it," he said. "They'll see the value in it and want to be a part of it. So I think people will be more committed to (the caucus) and to the cause. That's my expectation."

At the State Freedom Caucus Network rally, Bear said the 2020 election cycle was a "great recruiting year." It's likely that a number of freshmen lawmakers will join the caucus, or at least vote along the same lines as the group.

At least one freshman lawmaker has taken initiative even before being sworn into the Legislature.

Last month, members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and other lawmakers sent a letter to the University of Wyoming condemning the school for its decision to revoke the tabling rights of a Laramie church elder after he had targeted a transgender student by name on a sign posted to his table.

A freshman lawmaker -- Rep.-elect Jeanette Ward, R-Casper -- initiated the letter and circulated it among lawmakers whom she thought would be likely to support it, she told the Star-Tribune. Several other freshman lawmakers -- Reps.-elect Bill Allemand, Tony Locke, Ken Pendergraft, Bob Davis, Tomi Strock, Sarah Penn, Abby Angelos, Scott Smith and Allen Slagle -- also signed on.

What's more, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus managed to squeak a sympathetic lawmaker -- Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett -- into legislative leadership for the upcoming session, which starts Tuesday. In November, the House Republican Caucus picked Neiman as its next House majority floor leader in a 29-28 vote. Neiman has said that he considers himself to be aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

But despite these wins, Bear has previously told the Star-Tribune that he expects gains in the Legislature to be "hard fought all along the way..." The Wyoming Freedom Caucus' other attempts to win leadership positions in the House weren't successful. Rodriguez-Williams and Jennings, who vied for the speaker pro tempore and speaker of the House posts, respectively, didn't end up getting picked for those positions. And Neiman just barely won his election for House majority floor leader.

"Unfortunately, we are over the target, if you will," Bear said at the rally on Wednesday. "We take a lot of arrows at that spot, but we know we're in the right place if we're doing that."

This article has been updated to clarify Jessica Rubino's official title and correct the date of her graduation from the University of Wyoming's school of law.