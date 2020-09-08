Wyoming GOP candidates must toe party line to receive party support

"While some would describe these changes as a 'litmus test,' that is not the case at all," stated a news release from the party at the time. "Anyone is free to run as a Republican, and being the 'Big Tent Party,' we recognize that we have a broad spectrum of voices that speak out on important issues. The Delegates believe, however, that if a candidate asks the Party for money, they ought to adhere to those values that have been laid out in the Platforms."

The bylaw change represents a significant shift in strategy for a party that has long had only one priority: to defeat Democrats.

During his time in office, Matt Micheli, the former chairman of the Wyoming GOP and an antagonist of the party establishment this cycle, said the party typically focused their fundraising efforts not on party loyalists, but on candidates in closely-fought races where additional funding and resources were needed to either gain a seat or to protect it from a competitive Democratic opponent.