Wyoming GOP chair: Western states 'paying attention' to Texas effort to secede

"Only a brief conversation with the Texas GOP in earlier work with them," Eathorne wrote in the text. "Won't come up again unless the grass roots brings it up."

Bannon, who earlier in the program said that the populist, nationalist, conservative movement "is what people want,” pushed back on Eathorne’s statement, saying that as a native of Richmond, Virginia — the heart of the Confederacy — he was completely against any sort of secession. However, Bannon followed that statement by saying he would be open to talking about it further with Eathorne on a future program.

A 15-year-old fringe right-wing movement in the Lone Star State called “Texit” suggests it is not illegal for individual states to leave the United States — an occurrence that has not happened since the lead-up to the American Civil War.