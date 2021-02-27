Wyoming GOP endorses proposal for runoff election process

The Wyoming Republican Party endorsed transitioning Wyoming’s elections process to a runoff system for its primaries on Monday, a move that could help consolidate the vote in the state’s often-crowded primary elections in favor of candidates who “best represent the values of the majority of Wyoming Republicans,” according to a statement posted to the party’s Facebook page.
Runoff elections are a system in which candidates must win a majority of all votes (50% plus one vote) to be named the winner of a primary election. If no candidate achieves that number, the election then proceeds to what is called a runoff, in which the top two candidates will then proceed to a second round of voting to determine a winner.
Runoff elections are commonly deployed in states with long histories of single-party rule like Alabama, South Dakota and North Carolina, where the winner of that party’s primaries typically go on to win the election.
Those primaries can often get crowded, leading to a divided field in which the winner of the primary can win with less than a majority of their party’s vote: a common theme in Wyoming’s elections. In 2018, for example, Gov. Mark Gordon won his primary with roughly one-third of the Republican vote. Approximately 47% of GOP voters supported the two runners-up, Harriet Hageman and Foster Friess.
Before that, Rep. Liz Cheney’s began her ascent to Congress with a 40% performance in a nine-way primary in 2016.
Theoretically, consolidating the field to just two candidates would help to eliminate any doubts of a candidate’s mandate to govern by encouraging candidates to broaden their appeal to a wider range of voters and, in the Wyoming GOP’s words, strive to better represent the values of the majority.
“As Wyoming is largely a Republican majority state, the winner of the Primary often goes on to win the General Election,” the party wrote. “Often there are a number of people running in the Primary, so there have been many occasions when the winner of the Primary receives less than 50% of the vote, sometimes substantially less than 50%, which means that the Primary winner does not necessarily represent the majority’s values.”
“Adopting a run-off approach would ensure that the winner of the Primary receives more than 50% of the vote in order to advance to the General Election,” they added. “A run-off assures that the prevailing candidate will best represent the values of the majority of Wyoming Republicans.”
What impact that could have on Wyoming’s political landscape is an open question. According to a research brief by the National Conference of State Legislatures, the winner of the first round of primaries wins the runoff about 70% of the time, though incumbents who find themselves in runoff elections are successful only 56% of the time.
“The theory is that they must be wounded in some way to have brought out two strong challengers in the primary,” the brief reads.
Runoff elections also have numerous problems. While Wyoming’s state parties are responsible for bearing the costs of their party’s caucuses for president, primary and general elections here are funded by taxpayers, meaning that Wyoming lawmakers would need to first sponsor legislation to transition to a run-off system in order to change the law.
Past research also shows that runoffs have historically led to significant declines in voter turnout, though states like Georgia have recently bucked that trend after then-Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock’s seven-point defeat of Republican Kelly Loeffler in a wild, 20-way election last November attracted tens of millions of dollars in spending from both parties in a head-to-head contest later that winter.
It remains to be seen what level of interest the possibility of runoffs will generate. In an email earlier this month, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan told the Star-Tribune he has received just one phone call from a Republican State Central Committee member where potential legislation was discussed regarding the state’s election process and what it would take to have a runoff election should a candidate receive only a plurality of votes, rather than a simple majority.
In short: There are plenty of obstacles before getting to that point.
“I discussed the timeframes that begin and end our election season and the tasks that our office and the county clerks must accomplish along the way,” Buchanan wrote of that phone call. “Accommodating for potential run-off elections simply requires more time. I also spoke to the potential costs to counties as they bear the brunt of costs for much of the election process. If the Legislature sees fit, it certainly could be done. It is a policy decision for the Legislature to consider.”
Photos: Election Day in Natrona County