Wyoming GOP endorses proposal for runoff election process

Before that, Rep. Liz Cheney’s began her ascent to Congress with a 40% performance in a nine-way primary in 2016.

Theoretically, consolidating the field to just two candidates would help to eliminate any doubts of a candidate’s mandate to govern by encouraging candidates to broaden their appeal to a wider range of voters and, in the Wyoming GOP’s words, strive to better represent the values of the majority.

“As Wyoming is largely a Republican majority state, the winner of the Primary often goes on to win the General Election,” the party wrote. “Often there are a number of people running in the Primary, so there have been many occasions when the winner of the Primary receives less than 50% of the vote, sometimes substantially less than 50%, which means that the Primary winner does not necessarily represent the majority’s values.”

“Adopting a run-off approach would ensure that the winner of the Primary receives more than 50% of the vote in order to advance to the General Election,” they added. “A run-off assures that the prevailing candidate will best represent the values of the majority of Wyoming Republicans.”