Wyoming GOP members anticipate lawsuit after state party adopts bylaw changes

Attendees adopted a series of rules to speed up the agenda and enact the policy changes before the convention’s hard 4 p.m. Saturday deadline. After some members of the party attempted to pull some of the bylaw changes from the consent agenda to be voted on individually and slow down the vote, the full committee voted to approve all of the bylaw changes without debate, effectively ending the convention.

A number of delegates from Teton, Campbell, Laramie, Albany and Natrona counties were seen exiting the convention floor in protest following the vote.

In comments on the convention floor regarding one of the bylaw changes, Laramie County delegate Caitlin Long suggested that a lawsuit will likely be filed in the coming weeks regarding the process.

“I’ve just found out that there is a lawsuit that is going to be filed,” she said on the floor. “And I’m putting it on the record as evidence from this.”

Long did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend. Natrona County Republican Party Chairman Joe McGinley said Sunday a second lawsuit could potentially emerge as well and will likely address potential bylaw violations that occurred during the convention.