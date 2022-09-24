Wyoming GOP nominates three for secretary of state

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee on Saturday nominated three candidates for interim secretary of state: Karl Allred, Marti Halverson and Bryan Miller.

All three received a majority vote. Allred received 55 votes, Halverson received 52 and Miller received 43. The nominees are all members of the central committee.

Gov. Mark Gordon has the final say over which of those three gets the job; he has five days to announce his pick.

His choice will temporarily take over for former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who left the office earlier this month to become a judge in Goshen County.

The interim secretary of state will have to shepherd Wyoming through the general election in just a few weeks. It's bound to be a heavy lift for a brand-new official. GOP leadership had hoped Buchanan would stick around through the end of the year to avoid this.

“Most incoming Secretaries of State have almost two years to prepare for their first general election,” State GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne wrote in a letter a few weeks ago. “However, if you resign in mid-September when there is an election 6 weeks later, it may be setting your appointed successor up to fail.”

Whoever Gordon taps won’t be in the job long — the person elected secretary of state in November takes office in January.

The position is almost certain to go to Casper lawmaker Rep. Chuck Gray, who in August won the Republican nomination over Cheyenne Sen. Tara Nethercott by about 13,000 votes. Gray has no challengers for the general election. (He couldn’t put his name in for interim secretary of state since he's still a legislator.)

Allred currently serves as Uinta County state committeeman for the GOP and is an operations foreman for a gas plant. He unsuccessfully sued former Gov. Matt Mead over the capitol reconstruction and other state contracts in 2017.

This year, he ran for House District 19 in the Republican primary, losing to Jon Conrad. In his application, Allred said he has “fought tirelessly for conservative values and strict adherence to the Constitution both Wyoming and US.”

Halverson, a far-right former lawmaker, is the president of anti-abortion organization Wyoming Right to Life and chair of the Lincoln County GOP. As interim secretary of state, she would “try to inject some uniformity in the conduct of our statewide election,” according to her application.

Earlier this year, Halverson also applied to replace Jillian Balow as interim superintendent of public instruction. She joined Brian Schroeder and Thomas Kelly as one of three GOP nominees for the role.

Bryan Miller is chairman of the Sheridan County GOP. He challenged incumbent Cyrus Western for House District 51 in the August primary and lost.

Members of the Wyoming GOP had until Wednesday evening to apply for the position. A total of 11 people put their names in.

One candidate, Jennifer James, withdrew from the race.

Four of the candidates are voting members of the Wyoming Republican Party. Another, Bob Ferguson, is the party’s treasurer.

The central committee — which includes three Republican Party officials from Wyoming’s 23 counties — put the candidates to a vote Saturday at a public meeting in Pavillion.

Other Republicans in the running included:

Mary Lankford;

Mark Armstrong;

Bob Ferguson;

John Holtz;

Pete Illoway;

Janet Marschner; and

Patrick Miller.

Candidates were asked the following questions:

How long have you been a registered Republican?;

Do you support the candidacy of Chuck Gray for secretary of state, and what is your plan to support him in a successful transition?;

Two greatest needs to ensure election integrity in November?; and

During the interim you will serve on the State Loan and Investment Board. How would you prioritize funding?

The State Loan and Investment Board oversees Wyoming’s permanent and operating funds.

Each of the 10 candidates backed Gray for secretary of state.

Many said they, like Gray, wanted to outlaw ballot drop boxes. Several advocated for restricting access to absentee voting.

If chosen for interim secretary of state, Halverson said her “next call would be to Chuck,” and that she’d do anything Gray asks of her.

Halverson showed support for a proposed bill draft that’d require IDs for absentee ballots.

The two candidates with the most experience working with the secretary of state’s office and county clerks — Lankford and Patrick Miller — were also the only candidates to say they believed the state’s elections were already secure.

“Wyoming elections have integrity,” Lankford said.

Lankford received 13 votes, and Patrick Miller received 8.

Secretary of state is Wyoming’s second-highest elected position. In addition to overseeing elections, the official is also in charge of things like registering and regulating businesses.

That part of the job didn’t get as much attention as elections during Saturday's meeting.

Most of the candidates said that, if chosen for the job, they would reign in spending by the State Loan and Investment Board — and, when possible, be more prudent with federal money.

Miller said he would make sure nothing significant changes on the business side over the next three months.

“Personally I think we do way too much through the SLIB board,” he said.

Allred took a similar position.

“The government isn’t supposed to get involved in a lot of funding,” he told GOP leaders.

Earlier this year, Schroeder was appointed superintendent of public instruction through the same process after Balow vacated the position in January. (Schroeder lost the Republican nomination for superintendent to Megan Degenfelder, the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, last month.)

The process is not without controversy.

In January, former Speaker of the Wyoming House Tom Lubnau and 15 others filed suit against Gordon and the state GOP over the race for interim superintendent. The suit, which was unsuccessful, argued that the nomination system violates the state and U.S. constitutions' “one man-one vote” principle because lightly populated counties have the same voting power as larger ones.

Lubnau has said he doesn't plan to challenge the secretary of state nomination.

