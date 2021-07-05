Wyoming GOP official asked congressmen for help ousting Cheney

Wallack’s emails, however, appear to contradict that approach. Though Wallack wrote in the emails he was working on behalf of himself and various other “leaders” in Wyoming seeking to replace Cheney, he identified himself by using his official title within the Wyoming GOP, blurring the line of neutrality.

Wallack now says his outreach was a “mistake.”

Party chairman Frank Eathorne has been made aware of the emails, Wallack said, and declined to levy discipline.

“It was just a personal inquiry, it was all personal, not on behalf of anybody,” Wallack said. “I just thought I’d like to get some help vetting the candidates. One of the congressmen I contacted was obviously a Cheney supporter, and that was my mistake. I should have looked first before I asked.”

Optics aside, Wallack’s inquiries were perfectly legal. Several current and former members of the Wyoming GOP’s state central committee said there is no language in the Wyoming Republican Party’s 2020 bylaws preventing members other than the party chairman from participating in advocacy work for or against candidates, and no law bars members of state parties from actively recruiting opponents against their own candidates.