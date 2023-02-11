Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday passed a resolution condemning Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her vote in support of federal legislation that protects same-sex marriage rights.

The resolution, first passed by the Goshen County GOP Central Committee on Jan. 20, condemns the senator for her vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. It was then adopted Saturday by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee in Thermopolis.

In November, Lummis broke from her previous stance to vote for the bill, which codified federal protections of same-sex and interracial marriage. The law requires all states to legally recognize these marriages. Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso voted no on the legislation, while former Rep. Liz Cheney voted yes.

“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step, not embracing or validating each other’s devoutly held views, but by the simple act of tolerating them,” Lummis said on the Senate floor before her second vote for the bill.

Her decision disgruntled some in the Wyoming Republican Party, which sent out an email newsletter the day after her first vote saying that the bill “threatens religious liberties and is opposed to the Wyoming Republican Party Platform ...”

There have since been attempts by county parties to censure or reprimand Lummis for that vote.

In early January, Casper Republican Rep. Jeanette Ward made a motion at the Natrona County GOP Central Committee meeting to add discussion of Lummis’ potential censure to the agenda. Another freshman lawmaker, Midwest Republican Rep. Bill Allemand, seconded her motion, but it ended up failing in a 57-89 vote.

A proposed resolution from the Fremont County GOP describes the Respect for Marriage Act as an “existential threat to the God-given family structure and the right to freedom of conscience...”

It says that Lummis should be censured for not “...faithfully representing either the party platform or the grassroots constituents [sic] who’s sincerely and deeply held values and beliefs are codified therein.”

Sources who attended the Fremont County meeting said that when the censure failed, one member tried to bring an amendment to change the resolution to an admonishment. But that was also unsuccessful. The body then voted down a proposal to send the senator a stern letter.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wyoming since the fall of 2014.

