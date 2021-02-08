Wyoming GOP pushes strict limits on absentee balloting

Whether the Legislature will take up additional legislation addressing ballot access in 2021 is still an open question, however. In a letter to the Wyoming Republican Party over the weekend, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan defended the state’s current levels of ballot security, though he welcomed any additional comments on how to improve the integrity of Wyoming’s elections.

“I think most of us would agree that in Wyoming, we do elections the right way,” Buchanan wrote in a copy of the letter. “Always have, always will. A big part of securing our election process is growing voter confidence in our elections.”

Buchanan’s letter gently pushed back on a number of erroneous statements made in the resolution, including the suggestion Wyoming voters can currently register to vote by phone or over the internet (they cannot) and that the numbers of ballots cast in a particular race exceeding registration totals hinted at potential voter fraud. (Same-day registrants on Election Day do not count toward that month’s voter registration totals, meaning voter turnout can often exceed 100% in presidential election years.)

Buchanan also noted the difference between mail-in balloting (which is not used in Wyoming) and absentee balloting (which is).