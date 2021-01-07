Wyoming GOP reacts to Capitol riot by criticizing media for describing mob as Trump supporters

A day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Wyoming Republican Party released a statement condemning violence, but said it would "wait for the facts" on whether Trump's supporters were actually responsible for the breach.

In a statement, the party chastised the media for rushing to the conclusion that the president's supporters were responsible for the violent seizure of the United States Capitol that resulted in more than 50 arrests and four people dead.

Numerous Republicans -- including Wyoming's Congresswoman Liz Cheney -- have already blamed the president for inciting the riots by continuing to assert the election was stolen. According to reporting by the New York Times, White House counsel Pat Cipollone warned the president that he could face legal exposure for the riot given that he had urged his supporters -- many of whom carried Trump flags -- to march to the Capitol and fight for him immediately prior to the riot.