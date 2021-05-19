Wyoming GOP resoundingly re-elects leadership

“In 2011, the Wyoming Republican Party was $50,000 in the hole. We were in debt. We had legal issues that were hamstringing our ability to raise money,” Eathorne said. “When I first became chairman in 2017, we had very low bank balances. Since that time… We have maintained per cycle the same balances on average that we have always maintained. That means we have steady support.”

Members of leadership also discounted the idea that the party isn’t united. In a speech, Holland said he believes the Wyoming GOP is an “accurate reflection” of the people of Wyoming, and while the media and the Democratic Party want to paint the party as divided, he said, all Republicans have a common enemy in the Biden administration.

Should populist Republicans take the reins of government in 2022, Holland said, it will be grassroots party members who will allow them to be successful.

“People are claiming the party back,” Holland said, “because we have only so much time to claim our country back.”

