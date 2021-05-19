Wyoming GOP resoundingly reelects leadership

The Wyoming Republican Party censured Cheney in February for voting to impeach Trump, and several activists within the party are now running to replace her. These include Sheridan County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Miller, who announced his intention to run during the meeting.

The party tension over Cheney was apparent during the meeting. While numerous elected officials, including Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, addressed the crowd directly or in writing, Cheney did not.

“We don’t hate Liz Cheney,” Park County Republican Party Chairman Martin Kimmet said. “We love Liz Cheney. But we do have to voice our opinions if we don’t agree with her and we don’t agree with what she’s doing. I just want to make that clear to the press and to everyone seated here today. This is not a party of hatred. It is a party of accountability.”

In his address to the delegates gathered in Cody, Eathorne said the party will remain Trump’s party.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released over the weekend shows four in five Republicans agreed Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president was off-message and only served to divide the party. Roughly one-third of those who agreed were supportive of her removal as a message that “disloyalty will be punished,” according to the poll.

“When asked who is the leader of the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party, it is Donald J. Trump, and he continues to be our leader,” Eathorne said to applause. “We don’t worship the man, but he spoke for us in ways that we haven’t seen since President Reagan. And so we continue to recognize him as our substance leader.”

