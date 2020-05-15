Wyoming GOP upholds results of controversial election, laying groundwork for convention battle

“The body voted to adjourn before a revote was ordered and in any case, revoting by the same method was out of order,” Eathorne wrote in the release. “Since the election was not overturned, it must stand as the action of the body unless or until subsequent action is taken.”

However, that decision was marred by a number of technical difficulties in the final tally. Many voters said they were unsure if their ballot had even been counted, while others – including a state representative – told the Star-Tribune they were improperly sent a ballot, casting greater doubt on the final results.

While those backing the victors have argued that naysayers are simply acting out in the midst of defeat, Joe McGinley – the chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party and a vocal critic of party leadership throughout the past year – said the discrepancies in the final vote count merit further consideration. This week, he said he and other members of a reform coalition called the Frontier Republicans would be bringing a formal complaint to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office to contest the results, telling the Star-Tribune in a text message that even one of his most “staunch critics” reached out to support a revote.