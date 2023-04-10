Wyoming Republican Party Vice Chair David Holland is running for a third term, joining Chairman Frank Eathorne in a bid for reelection at the GOP’s state convention in May.

Holland, an Arizona native who moved to Wyoming in the ‘70s, has been the vice chair of the state GOP since 2019. He’s served on and off as a Republican precinct committeeman in Crook and Campbell counties since 1984.

The vice chair of the party fills in for the chair as necessary, but doesn’t have voting power at the national level like the chair, national committeeman and national committeewoman do.

Many of Holland’s concerns and priorities center on national issues, some of which have made their way into discussions in Wyoming — the southern border crisis, stopping what some call the “sexualizing” of children and worries about election integrity, though cases of voter fraud in Wyoming are extremely rare, to name a few. Several bills addressing these topics came up during this year’s legislative session.

“There are issues today that our parents and grandparents wouldn’t ever have to face,” Holland said.

“We need to go beyond just being a traditional Republican Party. Too many times we don’t want to offend people, and so we don’t take a strong stand on issues, and there are tremendous issues going on in our country right now.”

March saw significant shifts in county GOP makeup. In another iteration of the constant tug-of-war of influence among factions of the Wyoming GOP, a number of counties where hard-line elements of the party once dominated turned over in favor of more “traditional” or “big-tent” leadership.

Holland, who is more aligned with a hard-line brand of Republicanism, said he looks forward to working with new county GOP leadership.

The chair, state committeeman and state committeewoman of each county GOP will get to vote in May on new leadership picks for the Wyoming Republican Party. Beside the chair and vice chair positions, the Wyoming GOP’s secretary post, currently held by Donna Rice, will also be up for election. (The national committeeman and national committeewoman posts will be voted on next year.)

Eathorne, the current chairman of the Wyoming GOP, has already indicated that he intends to run for a third term — a move that some said bucks tradition, but that isn’t restricted by party bylaws.

“I kinda think George Washington set the example of running for two terms and then quitting, and I wasn’t going to run,” Holland said of his own bid for a third term as vice chair of the party. “But at the last meeting in January, I had a quite a number of people asked me to run for another term.”

Holland is also supporting Eathorne’s reelection bid. “I don’t know why they would replace him. I think he’s done an excellent job.”

Eathorne’s tenure as chairman of the state GOP has been mired in controversy, with some calling him the best thing that’s happened to the party, while others say his leadership has incited unnecessary fractures among Republicans. Some of the criticism toward Eathorne has been aimed at the state GOP’s leadership more generally.

“I’ve heard people say that the leadership of the party is controlling and there’s no debate,” Holland said.

“I can’t speak for the others, but I will say, as far as I’m concerned, I represent the true voice of registered Wyoming Republicans.”

Both Holland and Eathorne were unopposed in the last state leadership elections. Holland said he thinks it’s healthy to have more than one candidate, and that he’d welcome the competition. As of now, there aren’t any candidates that have publicly confirmed a bid against Holland or Eathorne.

The Wyoming Republican Party leadership elections will take place May 6 in Jackson.