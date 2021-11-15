Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Rep. Cheney as a Republican

“The president incited the mob,” she said in an television interview that day. “The president addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”

In the resolution that censured Cheney, the state party without evidence blamed members of the anti-fascist movement (Antifa) and the Black Lives Matter movement for instigating the violence.

Despite the repeated rebukes at the federal and state level, Cheney has not shown any sign of backing down.

Cheney is now serving as vice chairwoman of the House select committee charged with investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol, a position that has spurred critics to call her a Nancy Pelosi ally.

"To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forced with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans," the resolution passed stated.