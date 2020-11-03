Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure

Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for COVID-19 after potentially being exposed to the virus at an event with a White House official last week on the Wind River Reservation.
Gordon’s office announced his “potential exposure” to someone who had tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, with a spokesman for Gordon’s office confirming the exposure was related to a Wednesday event at the Wind River Hotel and Casino at which Dr. Deborah Birx, the pandemic response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was in attendance.
The governor took the test as a precautionary measure following an earlier rapid test he had taken after being informed of his exposure. That test also turned up negative; however, the governor has been in quarantine since he was first notified. A statement from his office Monday said he would continue to quarantine until Nov. 11.
Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement Tuesday morning that despite his negative test, the governor planned to continue his quarantine and will be consulting with state and county health officials for further guidance.
Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, who was also at the event and sat next to the governor, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.
“I urge my fellow Members to take this virus seriously,” Spoonhunter said in a statement Monday. “Wyoming, Fremont County and Indian Country are seeing a surge in cases, so it is critical people continue to wear a facial mask, avoid crowds and stay home whenever they don’t feel well. The next six to 12 weeks are going to be very difficult, but I know we can get through this together.”
