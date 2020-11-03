Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure

Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for COVID-19 after potentially being exposed to the virus at an event with a White House official last week on the Wind River Reservation.

Gordon’s office announced his “potential exposure” to someone who had tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, with a spokesman for Gordon’s office confirming the exposure was related to a Wednesday event at the Wind River Hotel and Casino at which Dr. Deborah Birx, the pandemic response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was in attendance.

The governor took the test as a precautionary measure following an earlier rapid test he had taken after being informed of his exposure. That test also turned up negative; however, the governor has been in quarantine since he was first notified. A statement from his office Monday said he would continue to quarantine until Nov. 11.

Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement Tuesday morning that despite his negative test, the governor planned to continue his quarantine and will be consulting with state and county health officials for further guidance.