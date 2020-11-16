Wyoming governor announces additional $500M in budget cuts

Gov. Mark Gordon announced $500 million in additional cuts to the state's general fund budget Monday afternoon, leaving the Wyoming Legislature with a shortfall of more than a quarter of a billion dollars when it meets this winter.

Among the half-billion dollars in budget reductions in the governor's more than 2,000 page proposal is a $135 million cut to the Wyoming Department of Health and a 15% reduction in the state's higher education budget, joining double-digit reductions in spending made to every agency in state government as a result of the state's declining fossil fuel sector and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts will also include the elimination of 62 filled positions and 44 vacant positions, joining 21 layoffs and 253 vacant and unfunded positions that were eliminated across state government in a series of cuts earlier this year. Gordon said the reduction in force could have a "ripple effect" on the state's economy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}