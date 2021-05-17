Wyoming governor releases first look at how relief funds will be spent

Gov. Mark Gordon laid out broad areas where he plans to allocate the first half of the American Rescue Plan funds that Wyoming recently received from the federal government.

The roughly $1 billion will go toward “health and social services,” “education and workforce,” and “economic diversity and economic development,” according to a Monday news release from the governor's office.

A more detailed plan will be released in June, the governor's office said, and this future plan will also include "proposals for initiatives or new programs for consideration by the Legislature."

“This is our way of informing the public that we’re working on it and we got the money,” said Michael Pearlman, Gordon's communications director.

The state learned last week that it would receive more than $1 billion thanks to the latest stimulus package. Of that total, $568.5 million was based on unemployment statistics, on top of the base amount of $500 million provided to every state and D.C.