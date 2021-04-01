Wyoming governor signs supplemental budget passed by Legislature

"(W)e cannot rest assured our troubles are over since revenues were already in decline before the global pandemic arrived," Gordon wrote in his letter. "I believe we all agree that some of the programs considered for elimination this year, but spared, may need to end next year. Unhappily, some of these services will weigh heavily on the elderly and the disabled."

According to Senate and House leadership, the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus act passed by the federal government expedited the Legislature's ability to strike a deal over the budget.

Wyoming’s budget has been gradually tightened for several years. In his letter on Thursday, Gordon noted the size of state government has not been this small since the early 2000s.

Many lawmakers here have called for Wyoming to "live within its means," especially as the fossil fuel sector the state relies on declines. Others worry the austerity measures will hurt already marginalized residents, especially as funding for essential public services disappear.

