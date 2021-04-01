Wyoming governor signs supplemental budget passed by Legislature

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a supplemental budget recently passed by Wyoming's Legislature that will carry the state through the rest of the biennium, until June 2022.
The budget reduces Wyoming's spending by approximately $430 million and eliminates 326 state positions.
The House and Senate voted to approve the budget proposal on Monday and Gordon signed the final version on Thursday, with just over half a dozen budget line vetoes.
In a letter addressed to House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, Gordon applauded the budget passed by the Legislature, calling it "fiscally responsible."
“Despite an epic decline in revenue we were able to maintain some crucial programs while making some modest but integral one-time investments,” Gordon wrote in his budget letter. “The budget does set our state back by eliminating valuable programs and services, and some of the impacts of the cuts we have had to make will be felt by those who are already struggling; but it is our constitutional duty to right-size our government based on revenues.”
On Monday, the Senate passed the joint conference committee budget report in a 26-3 vote, with one lawmaker excused. The House voted 57-4 to endorse the report, with one member excused.
It’s an unusual year for lawmakers to be setting the state’s budget, which operates on a two-year cycle.
At the end of last year’s budget session, Wyoming lawmakers had approved a $2.97 billion general fund budget. Almost simultaneously, the pandemic reached Wyoming, the economy nearly tanked, and the governor made a series of budget cuts.
In his third round of budget reductions, Gordon proposed slashing the state's general fund by an additional $500 million. The general fund is made up of revenue from severance taxes, sales and use taxes, federal mineral royalties, and investment income. It funds a significant portion of government services and programs.
But since then, the negative fiscal forecast initially predicted by state economists has significantly brightened, thanks in part to rebounds in the energy and tourism sectors.
Though the two chambers of Wyoming's Legislature agreed to restore some funding to the University of Wyoming, community colleges and the Department of Health, many public services that Wyomingites have come to depend on have been gutted.
"(W)e cannot rest assured our troubles are over since revenues were already in decline before the global pandemic arrived," Gordon wrote in his letter. "I believe we all agree that some of the programs considered for elimination this year, but spared, may need to end next year. Unhappily, some of these services will weigh heavily on the elderly and the disabled."
According to Senate and House leadership, the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus act passed by the federal government expedited the Legislature's ability to strike a deal over the budget.
Wyoming’s budget has been gradually tightened for several years. In his letter on Thursday, Gordon noted the size of state government has not been this small since the early 2000s.
Many lawmakers here have called for Wyoming to "live within its means," especially as the fossil fuel sector the state relies on declines. Others worry the austerity measures will hurt already marginalized residents, especially as funding for essential public services disappear.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports