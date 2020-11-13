Wyoming governor to consider state mask order, more restrictions

Wyoming has set new highs for residents hospitalized for the virus every day for the last week. New daily cases are exceeding previous benchmarks almost daily as well. Forty deaths have been announced in the first two weeks of November -- more than were announced over the entire month of October, which had previously been the most deadly month for the virus in Wyoming with 37 deaths reported.

Stressed health care system

Gordon acknowledged the grim statistics. He said the state has had eight weeks of rises in cases, "that’s eight weeks of more deaths, that's eight weeks of potential hospitalization overrun."

The state's hospitals are already stressed. Gordon said some have had to set up tents because they don't have space in their emergency rooms, though he did not say what hospitals have had to take that step.

He also said there is a few week delay on when new cases would translate into new hospitalizations, meaning the stress hospitals are under now will only get worse as the state continues to break records for new infections.

Gordon did say face masks were not the only option, and that social distancing, good hygiene and staying home while sick are all part of the response as well. But he did acknowledge a need for a new approach as cases continue to mount.