Wyoming has weighed in on an important abortion case. What will that actually mean?

"The Governor is pro-life and has always been clear about his position," Michael Pearlman, director of communications for Gordon, said in an email. "He has also been a consistent advocate for states rights. The state’s interest in both these issues is why Wyoming joined the brief."

Gordon has remained consistently pro-life, but believes that there can be exceptions when the mother's life is at risk, or in cases of incest and rape. In 2019, Gordon signed House Bill 103 into law, which established additional information that physicians are required to report when an abortion is performed. The next year, he vetoed a born-alive bill that he said could have unintended consequences for parents who sought to have a child but learned their pregnancies were not viable.



The Dobbs case marks the first major abortion-related matter heard by new 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. And the fact that justices even agreed to take this case up is notable, as it is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, a long-held precedent, which are rarely overturned.