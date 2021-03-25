Wyoming House approves health order reform bill

His bill focuses on orders impacting non-quarantined individuals, such as ones related to travel restrictions, mask usage, business closures and gathering sizes. His proposal would also make Wyoming’s public health officer a position appointed by the governor, rather than by the Wyoming Department of Health director.

Unlike other proposals, including one that has passed the Senate, the bill would not require the Legislature to convene for an extension of the statewide health orders, instead leaving the decision with the governor on whether to extend an order beyond its initial 10-day lifespan. For county-level orders, the corresponding county commission would have to meet to decide whether to extend them.

While Barlow’s bill will now head to the Senate for possible consideration in the coming days, only one pandemic-related bill — Senate File 30 — has gained the backing of the governor’s office. That proposal, which has passed the Senate and gained initial support from the House on Wednesday, would establish a pandemic review task force composed of lawmakers and local stakeholders from across the state.

House Bill 127 will now head to the Senate, where it could be considered over the next couple weeks. Senate File 80, which would require an extension of a statewide order by Wyoming lawmakers after 60 days of it being in effect, awaits possible consideration in the House, though it has yet to be assigned to a committee for further discussion.

