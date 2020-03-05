Wyoming House kills effort to allow lawmakers to expense childcare costs

CHEYENNE – State lawmakers killed a budget amendment Wednesday afternoon that would have allowed eligible legislators to expense the cost of childcare, defeating another proposal this year intended to increase diversity in the Wyoming’s citizen legislature.

Introduced by Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, the amendment sought to provide an option for young lawmakers who often find themselves needing to choose between raising their families and public service. Currently, just a handful of state lawmakers in the House and Senate are under the age of 40 with children and, as Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, noted in debate on the bill, many lawmakers over the years have resigned from their posts after having a child, counting four who had done so in his tenure alone.

“The amount of money [in this amendment] is tiny,” Connolly said to colleagues Wednesday. “But it sends a message that the concept is good, and that we can make it a reality. So let’s make it work, at least for two years.”