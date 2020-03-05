Wyoming House kills effort to allow lawmakers to expense childcare costs

CHEYENNE – State lawmakers killed a budget amendment Wednesday afternoon that would have allowed eligible legislators to expense the cost of childcare, defeating another proposal this year intended to increase diversity in the Wyoming’s citizen legislature.
Introduced by Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, the amendment sought to provide an option for young lawmakers who often find themselves needing to choose between raising their families and public service. Currently, just a handful of state lawmakers in the House and Senate are under the age of 40 with children and, as Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, noted in debate on the bill, many lawmakers over the years have resigned from their posts after having a child, counting four who had done so in his tenure alone.
“The amount of money [in this amendment] is tiny,” Connolly said to colleagues Wednesday. “But it sends a message that the concept is good, and that we can make it a reality. So let’s make it work, at least for two years.”
Many of her fellow lawmakers, however, were far less enthusiastic. Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette, argued that everyone incurs expenses in their execution of public service, saying if they reimbursed expenses, it would be an “unending list” of items they could expense for. Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, who said he was not opposed to the concept of improving diversity in the Legislature, said the amendment should have been brought through a mechanism other than an amendment to a spending bill.
Others, like Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette, offered the argument that the expense of serving in the Legislature should be expected, and could be covered by the roughly $250 per diem lawmakers receive per day during the Legislature. (Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Torrington, later noted childcare can often cost $1,200 per month in some areas of Wyoming.)
“At the risk of sounding like an old ogre, I’d like to bring up that we’ve all got expenses,” Rep. Bill Haley, a 69-year-old Republican from Centennial, said. “I hope I’m past child-bearing years – my wife also – but I’ve got to take care of some livestock, plowing roads – we’ve got ranchers in here that have to hire additional help. I understand what the amendment is for, and we all appreciate the thought, but we’ve all got expenses, and I pay those expenses out of the salary I get here every day.”
“Abraham had a child at 99-years-old,” Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, joked. “Just putting that out there.”
While increasing diversity in the Legislature has been an expressed goal of some lawmakers, little has actually been accomplished. Legislation to increase the per diem rates for lawmakers – a key focus of management council – has made little headway in the fiscally conservative Senate, while efforts to offer health insurance to lawmakers – a significant benefit to entice many younger lawmakers – has also failed to gain support.
While the Legislature has looked favorably upon bills to offer worker’s compensation to lawmakers, little has been done to address the workload placed on state lawmakers who – in addition to having to take off significant time from work during session with no real income to offset missed time at work – must travel extensively in the interim, taking in just enough money to cover one meal and a hotel room.
Any additional benefits, some argued, could help expand the pool of people able to serve – particularly those who truly resemble the citizenry of Wyoming. While there are some lawmakers with young, school-aged children, young mothers, noted Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, were particularly sparse, and all had one thing in common: a Cheyenne address.
“If Abraham was serving, he would not need this childcare,” she said. “But Sarah certainly would.”