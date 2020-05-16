Wyoming House kills proposal to cut K-12, University of Wyoming budgets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHEYENNE — A last-second proposal from the Wyoming Senate that would have allowed Gov. Mark Gordon broad authority to cut funding to the University of Wyoming and the state’s K-12 education system failed to pass the Legislature on Saturday, after members of the House of Representatives refused to give the bill a hearing.

The proposal — which was inserted into a pair of amendments in a larger piece of legislation granting the governor wide authority to transfer funds from one agency to another — underscores a longstanding fight between the House and Senate. Under the proposal, the governor would have had significant leeway to dip into the state’s school foundation account and reduce UW’s budget by up to 25 percent in an effort to balance the budget.

After guarantees that any cuts to the education budget would not impact classroom teachers — and an assurance the governor would be unlikely to exercise the extent of those powers — the amendment was easily adopted by the Senate, passing the upper chamber by a 27-2 vote.