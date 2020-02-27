Wyoming House passes train safety bill in win for labor groups

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming House of Representatives voted 37-22 on Thursday to advance legislation that, if passed by the Senate, would mandate crews of two persons or more on all class one freight trains in Wyoming, a significant win for labor on a topic many considered to be a collective bargaining issue.
Sponsored by union railroader Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, with heavy backing from organized labor, the legislation would essentially take minimum sizes for train crews off the negotiating table as firms like BNSF and Union Pacific continue negotiations with rail workers throughout the year. Failing several times in past sessions, the legislation has enjoyed an unprecedented amount of momentum this year thanks, in part, to the engaged advocacy of organized labor throughout the process.
For advocates, the bill is a safety issue.
A Union Pacific union member, Brett Taylor of Cheyenne, told the Star-Tribune that representatives for the railroad have already approached the union with aims to eliminate brakeman positions on some trains, which would bring the crew size from three to two. There's also been talk of reducing some two-person crews to one, leading some to speculate a roving conductor could be used in some of those cases. In testimony throughout the session, other union members have argued the step-down to one-man crews could present significant safety issues as railroads seek to increase automation on a number of lines in the state and the demands on workers continue to rise.
“Technology is great, we all want it,” Taylor said Thursday. “But it doesn’t always work, and it doesn’t stop the train when someone is on the tracks.”
Taylor recalled one instance when he was working as an engineer. His train was coming out of a tunnel while a welder – just out of sight around the corner – sat working on the tracks. Taylor couldn’t see that person, but the conductor did and stopped the train, giving the welder just enough time to avoid getting hit.
“He was lucky enough to get out of the way in time,” Taylor said. “But if not for the conductor, that guy would have been dead.”
Others, however, have argued the bill forces the Legislature to wade into the affairs of private business. Industry has argued the bill would tie its hands in pursuing technologies that could keep costs low as well as improve safety. The legislation has been lobbied against by a number of pro-business groups like the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Washington D.C.-based libertarian think tank, the R Street Institute, which published an op-ed in the Star-Tribune this week opposing the bill, arguing that keeping those positions in place could have a detrimental impacts on rail companies’ ability to keep freight costs low.
“Railroad staffing has long been a controversial issue that has invited politicians to intervene,” Nick Zaiac, a resident fellow in transportation and infrastructure at the institute, wrote in the piece. “Railroad workers are well-compensated, and many love their jobs. But these jobs depend on the health of the industry, and the decline of Wyoming coal shipments has made that reality abundantly clear for some unfortunate workers.
“Protectionist laws that increase railroad operating costs, like the one Rep. Blake proposes, would only add fuel to this fire, potentially jeopardizing far more in upstream economic benefits than they can hope to preserve,” he added.
The legislation did have its close calls. One amendment -- proposed by Transportation Committee Chairman John Eklund, R-Cheyenne -- would have essentially gutted the bill. Instead of mandating two-person crews, under the amendment the bill would have required railroads to develop a safety agreement with workers for any trains running with fewer than two crew members. Eklund pitched the amendment as a means to force the two parties to work collaboratively.
Others, like Laramie Democratic Reps. Cathy Connolly and Charles Pelkey, argued that the stakes of one-man crews transcended a mere labor dispute, with Connolly noting that the state has already passed laws to outlaw people working alone in hazardous conditions in previous sessions.
“We’re one heart attack or one medical issue away from a disaster,” said Pelkey. “This is an issue that transcends the two parties. It affects every single one of these communities these trains pass through.”
Eklund's amendment eventually failed on a narrow 28-29 vote.