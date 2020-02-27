Wyoming House passes train safety bill in win for labor groups

“Technology is great, we all want it,” Taylor said Thursday. “But it doesn’t always work, and it doesn’t stop the train when someone is on the tracks.”

Taylor recalled one instance when he was working as an engineer. His train was coming out of a tunnel while a welder – just out of sight around the corner – sat working on the tracks. Taylor couldn’t see that person, but the conductor did and stopped the train, giving the welder just enough time to avoid getting hit.

“He was lucky enough to get out of the way in time,” Taylor said. “But if not for the conductor, that guy would have been dead.”